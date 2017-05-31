‘Polycentric Romania’ – country’s two-decade territorial development strategy approved by Gov’t

The strategy for Romania’s territorial development, a framework-document that puts together in the territory the national sectoral strategies and the long-term strategic orientations, by substantiating the short and medium-term plans, has been approved by the government on Wednesday through a draft law.

“The strategy comprises all aspects of the development, the issues, trends, development potential and risks, ensures support for the ex-ante assessment of the territorial impact of the implementation of the national and EU budget exercises,” says a release of the Gov’t.

According to the document drafted by the Ministry of Regional Development, Public Administration and European Funds (MDRAPFE), the “Polycentric Romania” scenario envisages, in the outlook of 2035, the development of the national territory at the level of some cores of human resources, material, technological and of capitals’ aggregation (big / medium sized cities) and the efficient connection of these development areas with the European territories.

The general objectives the government is proposing within this strategy aim to ensure a functional integration of the national territory in the European space, by supporting the efficient interconnection of power, transport and broadband networks. It is also aimed at increasing visibility through the development of the technical and town infrastructure and of the public services, with a view to ensuring quality attractive and inclusive urban and rural spaces, as well as the development of a network of competitive, cohesive localities by supporting territorial specialization and the functional urban areas’ establishment.

The strategy is also focused on protecting the natural and built heritage and the capitalization of the territorial identity elements, alongside the increase of the institutional capacity to administrate the territorial development processes.

According to the government, the document is directing the development process and providing Romania’s development strategic landmarks for the next two decades, establishing concrete actions, territorial measures at national level, territorial measures integrated at zonal level and a short-term (3 years), medium term (7 years) and a long-term (more than 10 years) plan of priority actions.