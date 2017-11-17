Ponta: Grindeanu, Teodorovici and I, we err explaining we were summoned as witnesses in line with the law and we said only what we know

Ex-Premier Victor Ponta says that he, along with Sorin Grindeanu and Eugen Teodorovici, errs by explaining something that is clear for any honest person – that they were summoned as witnesses, in line with the law, and that they said only what they know, also in line with the law. He claims Liviu Dragnea may be trying to lie to PSD members that “the whole mess” would have remained hidden if Ponta, Grindeanu, Teodorovici and Sova had not been summoned as witnesses. He also claimed that “PSD’s problem of essence is that of defending, beyond the limit of common sense, some people who really broke the law.”

“I believe that we – Grindeanu, Teodorovici and myself – err by always explaining what is clear for any honest person – that we were summoned as witnesses, in line with the law, and we said only what we know, in line with the law (what any person must do in a normal country)!” Ponta wrote on his Facebook page.

Victor Ponta claims that “Dragnea’s propaganda” is throwing “mud” at former Premiers or ministers in order to hide the essence of the problem – OLAF’s accusations and the EUR 21 million embezzled from European grants and paid by the state budget.

“You can try to lie to PSD members that the whole mess would have remained hidden had they not summoned Ponta, Grindeanu, Teodorovici and Sova – which is a sinister manipulation,” the ex-Premier added.

Ponta went on to say: “The mob-like thinking that now rules over the PSD Leadership is as follows: it doesn’t matter whether Teldrum stole the money or not, what matters is that nobody should say anything about it! The thief is not to blame, but the witness who says what he saw when summoned at the Police??? None of Dragnea’s “accusers” knew how to answer simple questions: if you are subpoenaed as a witness at the DNA, do you go or not? If you go and they ask you something about Dragnea, do you tell the truth or do you lie?”

The former PSD leader says that “PSD’s problem of essence is that of defending, beyond the limit of common sense, people who really broke the law, who embezzled public funds, who have huge and unjustifiable wealth.”

“During the 2014 campaign, I remember exactly that Klaus Iohannis never said I am corrupt – but he always showed me the list of Social Democratic barons and rich men (headed by Dragnea himself), whom I was defending in opposition to the general feeling – and that’s how he won more votes from people exasperated by the abuses committed by such PSD people whom the Party defends at all cost! Dragnea is a victim of the System in the Referendum dossier / in the Teldrum dossier he is only the victim of his own greed and criminal group mentality!” Victor Ponta writes.

“If PSD hasn’t learned anything from the Presidential Elections of 2014, I have / there will always be innocent people victims of the abuses of a bad System / I will never again defend greedy barons who thought that the law and the people are simple instruments with which they and their families will unashamedly grow rich!” the ex-Premier concludes.

Victor Ponta was subpoenaed at the DNA on September 18, several days after Sorin Grindeanu went to the DNA as witness. Eugen Teodorovici was also heard, on October 11.

The DNA announced on Monday that it started a criminal probe against PSD President Liviu Dragnea, who is accused of establishing a criminal organisation, using or presenting – with ill faith – false, inaccurate or incomplete documents or statements, and abuse of office which resulted in obtaining undue benefits, in a dossier in which eight other persons are being probed, including the representatives of Tel Drum.

According to the prosecutors, Liviu Dragnea, in his capacity as Chairman of the Teleorman County Council, initiated an organised crime group that is even currently operating and that has consisted of civil servants and business people. The main purpose of the group established in 2001 is to fraudulently obtain important sums of money from publicly funded contracts, through the committal of abuse of office, embezzlement of European grants, tax evasion, money laundering and the use of classified information or allowing unauthorised access to such information.

Udrea: Securitate’s despicable knaves are trying to get me involved in the dossier concerning Tel Drum, which rendered roadworks while Dragnea was county council chairman and I was minister. I didn’t know him, I had seen him only at meetings at K2, where he was talking with Kovesi

Ex-minister Elena Udrea states that “Securitate’s despicable knaves” are trying to get her involved in the Tel Drum dossier, and claims that back then, in her capacity as minister, she “made a scandal about the irregularities” discovered at a Tel Drum roadworks project in Teleorman County, asked for sanctions, gave interviews and talked in Brussels. Udrea also claims that she did not know Liviu Dragnea, whom she had seen only at meetings at the Romanian Intelligence Service’s (SRI) K2 villa where he was talking with Kovesi, not with her.

In a message posted on Facebook on Thursday, Elena Udrea says that she has not commented on Liviu Dragnea’s criminal dossier so far because she believed he deserves what is happening to him, but she notices a strategy with which the “Securitate’s despicable knaves” are trying to get her involved in the Tel Drum dossier too.

“I notice a strategy through which some despicable knaves of the Securitate are trying to get me involved in the dossier of Tel Drum, which carried out a roadworks project in Teleorman, financed with European grants managed by the MDRT [Regional Development Ministry] while Dragnea was county council chairman and I was minister. I recall it very well, and those who are now ordered to carry out the plan of getting me involved with Dragnea (it’s simple to see the known Securitate members who have the possibility to speak publicly) should only perform a Google search to see I made that whole scandal about the ‘irregularities’ discovered at this project, I gave it as a public example and I asked for sanctions, I gave interviews and I talked with people in Brussels, even though, subsequently, European grants specialists said that we, the ministry, erred or exaggerated,” Elena Udrea claims.

“Actually, starting from Tel Drum and three others I had back then on the list of projects set to receive corrections, I invented ‘the mandatory statement of incompatibility’ given by the beneficiaries of European grants, accepted in Brussels in order to unblock the sums earmarked for Romania. Then all ministers copied the model FROM ME and each of them thus solved their problems at the European Commission,” Elena Udrea, former Regional Development Minister at the time Liviu Dragnea was Teleorman County Council Chairman, said.

Elena Udrea also claims she did not know Liviu Dragnea, whom she had seen only at meetings at the K2 villa, where he was talking with Kovesi, not with her.

“And if perchance it is true that the Securitate lawyer Enache, in agreement with the prosecutor, wants to make Murgeanu – the one who was handling the European grants within the ministry, in his capacity as secretary of state – say that I asked him to talk to Dragnea or to help Dragnea with anything, I will file a criminal complaint. Moreover, my dears, I didn’t know Dragnea at that time, I had only seen him at some meetings at K2, where he was talking with Kovesi… not with me. Consequently, Securitate members, cut the nonsense and start learning so as to be able to draft some dossiers that would hold water before judges instead of manipulating by mixing everyone so that nothing is comprehended anymore!” Udrea added.