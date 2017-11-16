Ponta: Mr. Dragnea agreed with Klaus Iohannis not to cause him any problem in the presidential elections, while Dragnea will keep the government

Former PM Victor Ponta stated on Wednesday at Galati that the Pro Romania party will have a candidate in the presidential elections whom he will support, but he believes that Klaus Iohannis and Liviu Dragnea made “a hidden agreement” for the coming elections, so that the PSD leader “will keep the government”, while he will “not cause any problem to hi in the presidential elections”.

“Pro Romania, a project that I launched alongside with people you see around me, will have a candidate in the presidential elections, whom I will support, it will not be me, so further mentions will not be needed, it will not be me, but a person whom I will support” Victor Ponta stated at a press conference held at Galati.

He also stated that Liviu Dragnea and Klaus Iohannis made “a hidden agreement” for the coming elections.

“I believe that today, when we are talking, Mr. Dragnea made a hidden agreement with Klaus Iohannis not to cause him any problem in the presidential elections, while Mr. Dragnea will keep the government. It’s an agreement that hurts Romania and from which Mr. Dragnea will lose anyway. Mr. Iohannis will be elected as President, while Dragnea keeps TelDrum and the Belina Lake” Ponta added.

The former PM also said that although most of the PSD members and voters are his friends, he will not come back to PSD.

“95 percent of the PSD members and PSD voters continue to be my friends, they are people alongside with whom I made good things and to whom I am grateful, who understand that Dragnea doesn’t mean PSD, Dragnea came from PD, he confiscated PSD, and we hope he will leave before destroying PSD… I didn’t set up Pro Romania to go back to PSD, but to calm Dragnea and his fellows that I don’t want his place and I never wanted his place, but I believe that PSD has become right now a PRM with televisions” Ponta also stated.

Victor Ponta was in Galati on Wednesday to answer to the invitation made by the Employers’ Association of the Young Entrepreneurs in the South-East Region to attend a debate on the changes brought to the Tax Code and on their impact on the business sector.

“We need changes and reformations in the judiciary field, but a real debate cannot be done as long as Dragnea leads the Deputies’ Chamber”

Victor Ponta also stated on Wednesday at Galati that we need changes and reformations in the judiciary field to guarantee the judges’ independence and to stop abuses, but a real debate cannot be done as long as Liviu Dragnea leads the Deputies’ Chamber.

“We need changes and reformations in the judiciary field in two directions: firstly, the total independence of judges must be guaranteed, because this is what are we talking about, and secondly, abuses and political cases such as the ones prepared by Prosecutor Portocala and others must be stopped. But I said one more thing: as long as Liviu Dragnea will lead the Deputies’ Chamber, a rational, normal debate on the Laws on Justice cannot be actually held for a very simple reason – everybody will say that Dragnea wants to change the Laws on Justice to get rid of jail” Victor Ponta said at a press conference held at the Pro Romania Party’s headquarter in Galati.

He added that PSD can appoint one of the party’s vice chairmen as the Speaker of the Deputies’ Chamber.

“A real debate cannot be held, this is why I said from the beginning that PSD, one of its current vice chairmen, their best man who has no problem with justice should lead the Deputies’ Chamber, so that we can debate on these laws. But as long as Dragnea is there, we will not be able to debate them and we will be criticized not only by the European Commission, but by everybody, in the end it’s normal for them to say: Who wants to change the Laws on Justice? Dragnea, who is investigated in three cases? He wants to change them for his benefit, the same as the discussion on the abuse of office. How high the threshold should have been? It should have been one hundred thousands, this was the damage in Dragnea’s first case, now it should be EUR 21 million, corresponding to the second case. It doesn’t work like this, and I am sorry, but we are sacrificing the Deputies’ Chamber, PSD and the government and in the end we’re sacrificing important things that must be done, important changes in judiciary, for a single person.

Victor Ponta rejects the allegation that the name of the Pro Romania was imposed to him by Virgil Magureanu

Former PM Victor Ponta rejected on Wednesday at Galati the allegations of the PRU leader Bogdan Diaconu who claims in a Facebook post that Virgil Magureanu imposed him the name of the party, Pro Romania. Ponta said that Diaconu has probably met Liviu Dragnea to be able to say this, but he announced that he will continue to resist.

“He probably met Dragnea, ‘cause when he meets Dragnea he says stupid things. I don’t know Magureanu, I’ve never met Magureanu in my life, and the idea of PRO Romania belongs to Mr. Daniel Constantin. But I will say it again: I got used to it, after many years when I was too much praised by my fellows in PSD, now I suddenly hear a stupid thing every day. Of course it bothers me when it comes from people whom I supported before, but I think that the problem is that Pro Romania is taking many votes, as it took in Deva from PSD, and I got used to these attacks on me out of Basescu’s time. Since they come from my ex-friends, they are more unpleasant, but expect everything worse because they don’t have arguments against what I say… I receive a slops bucket from Dragnea and his fellows for all my political and economic arguments. I resist” Ponta said.

PRU’s Bogdan Diaconu claimed on Wednesday in a Facebook post that the name of the Pro Romania party was “imposed” by Virgil Magureanu.

“Victor, when you were a young prosecutor, Bitner and Magureanu took you to Nastase!Very nice! But after almost 20 years, Magureanu imposed the name of your party!… Pro Romania is one of the few fixations of Virgil Magureanu! You are something, Victor!” Bogdan Diaconu wrote on Facebook.