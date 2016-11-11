Ponta on Obama’s warning for Trump: He could have told Iohannis too that one does not use the justice system to remove political opponents

Ex-Premier Victor Ponta praised the message Barack Obama had for the president-elect of the United States, a message per which “people in power should not use the criminal justice system to exact political revenge.”

“The U.S. President’s warning for his successor is excellent and welcomed! Too bad however it was limited to America and Hillary Clinton – nothing on the “Strategic Partnership” with Romania.”

“Let’s admit that Barack Obama could not have given this advice (wise and absolutely normal in a democracy) to Traian Basescu in 2005. Obama was not President, Romania was not a member of the EU, nor did it have a Strategic Partnership. But in 2015 he could have told Klaus Iohannis not to behave like Traian Basescu (because he will end up the same – with 90 percent of the votes in favour of impeachment)!”

“And he could also have told Iohannis that to use criminal cases to remove your political opponents (Ponta, Dragnea, Tariceanu), or former partners you want to get rid of (Orban, Blaga), has to do with the communist methods characteristic of the 1950s, not with American democracy! Or, to quote Barack Obama, ‘we’ve got a long tradition in this country… people in power not using the criminal justice system to exact political revenge’!”

“But what am I saying [he should have told] Basescu or Iohannis – it would have been enough for him to tell Ambassador Klemm to repeat this American principle every day! But I forgot – in colonies the rules applied are the opposite of those in the Metropolis! Because the natives have to be ‘civilised’!” Ponta wrote on Facebook.

Obama hopes Trump will not send Hillary Clinton to prison

President Barack Obama hopes that the American tradition of people in power not using the judiciary against opponents will continue, a White House spokesperson stated on Wednesday when asked about President-elect Donald Trump’s threat to send to prison his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, Reuters informs.

“We’ve got a long tradition in this country of… people in power not using the criminal justice system to exact political revenge. The president is hopeful that it will continue,” spokesperson Josh Earnest said.