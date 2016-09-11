Ponta scores first victory against DNA: Supreme Court lifts some interdictions imposed by judicial control measure

The High Court of Justice (ICCJ) lifted last Friday some of the interdictions imposed by the judicial control in the case of ex-Premier Victor Ponta. The latter is now allowed to talk to the press about the charges brought against him and can also leave the country.

Victor Ponta remains under court supervision and is not allowed to contact the witnesses and the other suspects in the case, to own and use weapons, has to show up at the police precinct each week and before National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) judges and prosecutors every time he is summoned.

The High Court of Justice’s decision is final.

The former Premier showed up at Precinct 6 on Saturday morning, where he was informed of the changes brought to the conditions of the judicial control.

Shortly after the Supreme Court lifted some of the interdictions imposed by prosecutors, Victor Ponta posted on social media a message through which he expressed his satisfaction that he had confidence in the judges’ decisions.

“I am glad I had confidence in the judges’ decisions – that is what I will do from now on too – for the TRUTH and JUSTICE to which we all have the right!”

The ex-Premier also posted a picture of the minute he received, which shows that, apart from the interdiction to talk to the press about the case in which he is a suspect, the interdiction to leave the country has also been lifted.

Victor Ponta is being prosecuted in a new case, in which he is accused of using his influence or authority in order to gain money, goods or other ill-gotten advantages for himself or for others and of complicity to money laundering. Prosecutors announced Victor Ponta last Tuesday that he was placed under court supervision.

In the same file, Ponta’s friend, PSD MP Sebastian Ghita, is also prosecuted for complicity to money laundering, and has been placed under conditional bail too. Like Ponta, he has filed a legal challenge against the National Anti-Corruption Directorate’s decision to place him under court supervision.

Both of them were prohibited from leaving the country without the prior agreement of the delegated prosecutor/judge, also they were prohibited to come near or to communicate with certain persons and make press statements regarding the charges they face or to comment upon the activity of the prosecutors conducting the case or other persons investigated in this case, as well as regarding the witnesses heard in the case.

Udrea wants Ponta to talk and Blair to be indicted in Romania

Elena Udrea believes that not allowing Victor Ponta to make statements about the case is an abusive interdiction, pointing out that former British Premier Tony Blair should also be indicted in Romania in the money laundering case that the DNA is handling.

Summoned at the High Court of Justice on Friday in the Bute Boxing Gala case, Udrea stated about Ponta: “I believe it’s an abusive interdiction. Since you are publicly accused and you are a public person, I find it normal to be able to defend publicly, because the moment the charges are publicly brought against you, you are judged and often found guilty by the public opinion before your guilt is established through court decision. I hope they would indict Tony Blair too.”

“Victor Ponta and Elena Udrea were contenders in the presidential elections of 2014, when the former Tourism Minister’s main discourse consisted of corruption accusations against Ponta, the latter being the Prime Minister at the time.

At the same time, Victor Ponta was Elena Udrea and Dorin Cocos’s lawyer in several lawsuits. Likewise, toward the end of President Traian Basescu’s term, Elena Udrea and Victor Ponta negotiated the appointment of the heads of the DNA and of the General Prosecutor’s Office, against the backdrop in which publicly they were opponents that seemed to be irreconcilable at discourse level,” Digi24 points out.