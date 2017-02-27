Porsche Finance Group Romania announces an increase of over 23% in the number of new contracts in 2016

Porsche Finance Group Romania has reported an average increase of over 23% in the number of new contracts concluded by the companies in the group during the year 2016, compared to the previous year. In total, the five companies in the Porsche Finance Group, that are providing complete solutions of mobility for the customers of Volkswagen – finance, insurance and fleet management – ended last year with over 50,000 new contracts signed in the period 1 January – 31 December, a press release of the company informs.

“The year 2016 was a stable one, positive and encouraging for us. We won new customers and at the same time we managed to strengthen the existing partnerships with the current customers. We have recorded increases in all the lines of business, and this thing reconfirms us that our strategy of becoming the provider of complete solutions and effective mobility for our customers is a successful one. The sustained efforts of the Porsche Finance Group team for the digitization services and the attention that we offer to the mobility and comfort keeps us both among the most important players in the finance, insurance and fleet management in Romania and preferred by the customers”, said David Gedlicka (photo), CEO of Porsche Finance Group Romania.

The largest increase over the previous year was recorded by Porsche Asigurari, which recorded in 2016 an evolution of 33% in the number of new contracts of CASCO insurance, reaching a total portfolio of 14.883 contracts.

Also, Porsche Bank Romania had at the end of 2016, 25% more new business auto loan contracts concluded compared with 2015, reaching a growth of over 14% of the total portfolio of contracts in 2016 the biggest in the group.

Porsche Broker de Asigurare, the company of Porsche Finance Group that intermediates CASCO and RCA insurance, concluded 2016 with 24% more contracts than in 2015 and reached a portfolio of 55.533 contracts.

Porsche Mobility, the company that provides fleet management, operational leasing and other mobility solutions, had on 31 December 2016, a total portfolio of 7751 contracts, of which 4,340 were completed in the same year – with 23% more than in 2015.. For Porsche Leasing Romania, the year 2016 brought a 15% increase in the number of new financial leasing contracts. The company achieved a total of 18 809 contracts in the portfolio on December 31, 2016.