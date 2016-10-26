Postmodern Jukebox – a new concert in Bucharest

Postmodern Jukebox returns to Romania on March 29, 2017 at the Palace Hall. The band promises again a show peppered with contemporary pop hits reinterpreted in a vintage style, with the last century perfume. The show is organized by Events.

Postmodern Jukebox’s first show of the new European tour in 2017 is scheduled on February 27 in the UK. After an excellent performance in Romania in the spring of 2016, when thousands of fans were standing up, the band members were delighted to accept the Events invitation again for another concert in March 2017 in Bucharest. The new tour comes as a natural continuation of the one of 2016 which was held with sold out all over Europe. “Those from Postmodern Jukebox are, without exaggeration, a postmodernist success, managed to expand its online success in the real world, with tournaments all around the world, for the thousands of fans, whose number is constantly growing,” writes Buffalo News.

Now with more than 70 members, the Postmodern Jukebox band has in record a Youtube channel with 500 million views and two million subscribers. They played at “Good Morning America”, have broke the Billboard and iTunes charts, and performed hundreds of sold out shows worldwide. They caused a sensation on Youtube when their cover do-woop “We Cannot Stop” (Miley Cyrus) gathered over 16 million views. Their version to “Creep”, the song from those of Radiohead, entered the People’s top of the best viral covers in 2015. Grammy’s winner, Lorde, praised for their “Royals”, with 16 million views on Youtube, saying that this is her favorite cover. The band went on the MTV UK stage recently, with a cover of ’30s style after the song of Elle King, “Ex’s & Oh’s”.

Like their popular videos, each live song of Postmodern Jukebox is a bridge between generations, with fresh tracks with a familiar sound. A show that is not to be missed, irresistible for all ages!