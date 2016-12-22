Prahova Valley, magnet for tens of thousands of tourists who will spend their winter holidays there

Prahova Valley resorts remain, this year too, among the preferred destinations of those who want to spend their winter holidays at the mountainside. Whether we are talking about Sinaia, Azuga or Busteni, accommodation establishments are almost fully booked, the fact that winter sports are in vogue being one of the reasons tourists chose these areas.

Over 10,000 tourists will spend Christmas and New Year’s Eve in Prahova Valley resorts. The confirmation came from the Prahova Association for the Promotion and Development of Tourism which announced in a press release that Sinaia, Azuga and Busteni are among the county’s most popular resorts. Since winter sports are in vogue, the occupancy rate surpasses 95 percent on average in the aforementioned resorts, both for Christmas and New Year’s Eve. In fact, the city believed to have the cleanest air in the country – Breaza – was also a magnet for tourists. There too, accommodation establishments are booked in proportion of over 90 percent for Christmas and New Year’s Eve. At the same time, believed to be a gateway to Prahova Valley, Campina municipality was also a popular destination for the last days of this year, the occupancy rate there surpassing 50 percent for Christmas and 80 percent for New Year’s Eve. The reason why accommodation establishments in the Prahova Valley are already booked is that several ski slopes have opened and have already been specially prepared for the winter holidays, their ski lift installations being functional. In Busteni for instance, Kalinderu 1 slope and the sleigh slope are open thanks to the use of artificial snow, the layer of snow measuring 35 centimetres. And since recreational arrangements must be made for children too, the Fun Park is also open, featuring toboggans, baby-lifts, trampolines, climbing panels, carrousels, snowtubing and treadwalls.

In Azuga, the Sorica Banda, Cazacu, Cazacu School and Cazacu Beginners ski slopes are open, the layer of artificial snow measuring over 50 centimetres.

We left one of the most popular resorts – Sinaia – last because no ski slope had yet opened there at the start of this week. Ski slope managers are nevertheless working so that ski enthusiasts will not say they took the skis with them for naught. This is the second consecutive year when December brought very little snowfall in Prahova Valley so ski slope managers are making efforts to replace natural snow with artificial snow.

In what concerns the costs of the stays during the winter holidays, since we are talking about the mountainside they too are high. Basically, the lowest tariffs that tourists willing to go to Prahova Valley paid were RON 500 per person for three nights, for Christmas. For New Year’s Eve, the costs surpassed RON 1,000 per person for three nights and a New Year’s Eve festive dinner. However, the highest tariffs by far were those for All Inclusive packages – up to RON 1,500 per person for three nights for Christmas and over RON 5,000 for the New Year’s Eve!

The fact that Prahova Association for the Promotion and Development of Tourism representatives estimated that over 10,000 tourists will spend their winter holidays in Prahova Valley has an explanation. The Association was present at Romania’s Tourism Fair organised in Bucharest this autumn, presenting the latest tourism offers for Christmas, New Year’s Eve and for 2017 too. The special New Year’s Eve themed parties that various hotels will organise were by far the main point of interest. Basically, this season’s trend consists of Interwar and Disco New Year’s Eve parties, to be organised in Sinaia too, or the elegant New Year’s Eve party organised at the Cantacuzino Palace, refined and spectacular.

The Prahova Association for the Promotion and Development of Tourism is a public-private partnership formed eight years ago, at the initiative of ANAT. Its members are tourism agencies, hotels, the Prahova Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ploiesti Oil and Gas University, Prahova County Council and Campina City Hall.