Praktiker, a 15-year -old success story on the Romanian market

Praktiker, the first and one of the best known retailers of DIY in Romania, celebrates 15 years of activity on the local market and rewards its customers with a gift: a 4- room apartment in Bucharest, located in the “ Palladium Residence” .

For 15 years, Praktiker Romania has transformed the houses of millions of customers who visit its stores in their “home”. In each of the 27 stores in 23 cities nationwide, the Praktiker customers can find the best solutions for fitting: a wide range of DIY products and services tailored to their needs.

“Praktiker Romania has always kept very close to the desires and expectations of its customers, offering them top products, some of them exclusively in the DIY retailer stores, at competitive prices in the market. The 15 years of local success confirm, once again, that our business strategy “to put the customers first”, which Praktiker has chosen to follow, is the best,” shows a company’s press release.

The anniversary year brings the Praktiker customers the largest gift from a DIY retailer so far. Thus, all those who purchase between 7 February to 30 September 2017 products of at least 500 RON from the Praktiker stores across the country or the online store can participate in a raffle for an apartment in Bucharest, located in the “Palladium Residence”. The applications can be made by sending the unique code written on the voucher via SMS to 3717 or directly on www.praktiker.ro. More bills included mean more chances of success!

“As we have already got used our customers, at Praktiker, they have only advantages! We want to mark the first 15 years of Praktiker activity in Romania through a campaign dedicated to them. Thus, we give them the opportunity to join the raffle for the most valuable gift from a DIY retailer, a home that will change the lives of the lucky winner and his family “, says Mirela Ochiana, Marketing Manager Praktiker Romania.

15 years of Praktiker in Romania

In 2002, Praktiker entered the market in Romania by opening the first store. In the context of which the needs for home and garden were filled by small stores with limited product offering, the retailer was a pioneer of the local market, bringing Romanians a new concept: The Do-It-Yourself trade type. The modern format store with a wide variety of products and services, has been very successful on the market in Romania, leading to a rapid expansion of this segment within a few years.

Between 2002 and 2006, the Praktiker network began the expansion on the market in Romania by opening new stores, to be closer to the consumer. The inauguration of the 11 new locations ensured the company a better coverage, as the opportunity to improve the range of services according to the needs and requests of the customers. “Praktiker has always put its customers first,” say the company’s representatives..

2006 and 2008 are considered the most dynamic years so far in terms of the Praktiker network expansion on the domestic market. Both in 2006 and in 2008 there have been opened five new stores in the country. At the end of 2008, Praktiker Romania has already counted its 25th store opened here, being present in 21 different cities.

In 2012, Praktiker had 27 stores in 23 cities, selling over 40,000 products required for house and garden planning. In addition, Praktiker offers a wide range of after sales services, designed to meet the needs of different customers: home delivery of the purchased products, services of sewing curtains, special orders made at the request of the customers, color combination, services and financial solutions and many others.

Moreover, throughout 2012 was also launched the customer loyalty program, unique in the DIY market, whereby they receive discounts on life of 5% or even 10%, depending on the purchase.

In 2016, another Praktiker program, also unique in the DIY market in which the company operates, proposed the craftsmen’s loyalty. Through this program, the craftsmen enjoy extra benefits from acquisitions, while the stores return them some of the spent money in the form of shopping vouchers.

Praktiker Romania has come closer to its customers while the online store www.praktiker.ro was launched, in April 2016 with a range of over 20,000 products at the same prices as in physical stores. The number of the available products in the online store will increase from one month to another, so all the products from the physical stores would be available alos and on www.praktiker.ro. The process of improving the online store will continue in the next period, to give the Praktiker customers the best shopping experience, from the comfort of their own home.