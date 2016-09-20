Praktiker Romania rewards its loyal customers with a new national campaign

Praktiker Romania has started the national campaign called “Praktiker offers 1 KIA cee’d vehicle for the loyal customers”, dedicated to customers having a Praktiker BLUE or GOLD fidelity card. The campaign is held between September 7 and December 10, 2016, reflecting the retailer’s wish to complete the fidelity program with exclusive campaigns.

The fidelity program promoted by Praktiker Romania is unique on the DIY market, providing customers with the opportunity to benefit from various advantages in any Praktiker store, using their BLUE or GOLD fidelity cards.

The program was developed in 2012, considering the retailer’s wish to stay along with its customers when changes occur in their lives, often having an impact on their house, too. Thus, special benefits which they can have by using the two types of cards, regardless of the Praktiker store in which they shop, are:

5 or even 10 percent of life discounts for shopping

Special offers: each promotion has exclusive products dedicated to the Praktiker card holders, with discounts up to 20 percent

Access to an online account where they can check the card status anytime

“Through the campaign called ‘Praktiker offers 1 KIA cee’d vehicle for the loyal customers’, we award customers who constantly enjoy our offers. All our customers being BLUE or GOLD fidelity card holders, who make shopping using their fidelity cards in the Praktiker stores and online between September and December, will have the opportunity to win a Kia cee’d car for Christmas. This is one of the exclusively dedicated campaigns to the loyal Praktiker customers. Besides the advantages of the fidelity cards they have, we wish to surprise these customers also with this kind of advantageous campaigns. By the end of the year, we will have also other campaigns with benefits dedicated exclusively to the loyal customers”, stated Isabelle Pleska, Praktiker Romania General Manager.

BLUE and GOLD fidelity cards are accessible to all Praktiker customers, who can obtain them for free in any store, by filling a form. Also, using their card, customers can create an online account and follow the value of their shopping, in order to permanently know what benefits they have accrued.

In Romania, Praktiker is the leader on the DIY market, with a level of notoriety of more than 98 percent. The company currently has 27 stores in 23 cities across the country. Praktiker Romania’s offer includes over 40,000 products, such as: indoor and outdoor decorations, gardening products and furnishing materials; sanitary products, furniture, electronics and appliances.