Premier Grindeanu in Brussels: Relaunching the European project around the idea of unity is necessary. Policies on cohesion funds, common agricultural policies important to Romania

On Thursday, in Brussels, Premier Sorin Grindeanu had a series of talks with Federica Mogherini, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Sergey Stanishev, President of the European People’s Party, Pierre Moscovici, European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, Taxation and Customs Union, Gianni Pittella, President of the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats within the European Parliament, as well as other European leaders, including Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa.

During the talks, which took part against the backdrop of the summit of the Party of European Socialists (PES), the Romanian Prime Minister expressed the necessity to relaunch the European project based on the idea of unity around the fundamental values and principles of the European Union. “Romania is determined to get actively involved in supporting a consolidated Union based on cohesion, solidarity and the spirit of fundamental values. There is the need for an inclusive approach, in a format of dialogue open to all states,” the Romanian Prime Minister said.

Likewise, Premier Sorin Grindeanu emphasised that the policies concerning the cohesion funds and the common agricultural policies are important for Romania.

At meeting with Austrian Chancellor Romanian PM voices support for strengthened Europe

On the margins of the Party of European Socialists summit in Brussels, Sorin Grindeanu had a bilateral meeting with Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern, a meeting in which Romania’s delegated European Affairs Minister Ana Birchall also took part.

The Romanian Premier and the Austrian Chancellor exchanged opinions on the priorities of the European agenda, with an emphasis on the topics discussed at the European Council summit on March 9-10. In this context, the Romanian Head of Government reconfirmed Romania’s pro-European position and its firm commitment to actively contribute to the consolidation of the European project, including in view of Brexit and of the debates on the future of the European Union.

“Romania clearly maintains its stance on the deepening of the Union, with all of its successful policies and projects, especially the Single Market, the Schengen Area and the Euro Area. I reconfirm Romania’s support for a consolidated, unitary and inclusive Europe,” Prime Minister Grindeanu underscored. During the meeting, the two officials agreed that the Romanian Premier will pay an official visit to Vienna in the upcoming period, against the backdrop of the debates on the future of the European Union, the details of the visit set to be established through diplomatic channels.

Another point tackled concerned the bilateral economic relations, with an emphasis on Austrian investments in our country, bearing in mind that Austria is one of Romania’s main trade partners. Premier Sorin Grindeanu briefly presented the Government’s priorities in the following period, pointing out its preoccupation with continuing the measures of support for the business sector.

In his turn, Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern congratulated the Prime Minister for the result of the elections and assured him he will support Romania in its effort to attract European grants for projects that would contribute to the improvement of detention conditions in penitentiaries.

Another aspect discussed concerned the process of preparing the taking over of the Presidency of the Council of the EU, bearing in mind that Romania will do so in the first half of 2019. Delegated European Affairs Minister Ana Birchall emphasised that the Presidency of the Council of the EU represents a challenge for Romania, and pointed out that Romanian authorities will closely collaborate with Austrian authorities, considering that Romania will take over the Presidency from Austria.