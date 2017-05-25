Premier Grindeanu: Romania’s goal-energy independence, we’ll start investments in Cernavoda Units 3,4

Energy independence is Romania’s goal, and investments in the southeastern Cernavoda Units 3 and 4 will kick off as soon as possible, on Wednesday said Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu, at south Mioveni, Arges County, during a visit he paid at Pitesti Nuclear Research Institute (ICN).

“The government I run will grant support to all technologies producers of sustainable electric power. Which is why I wish we’ll kick off – and I had talks with Minister Valeca from this viewpoint – in the shortest time possible the investments at Units 3 and 4 of Cernavoda Nuclear Plant, where this institute (ICN – ed. n.) could deliver equipment, services, technical assistance, as it did in the case of Units 1 and 2,” said Grindeanu.

The head of the Executive noticed that the TRIGA experimental reactor is perfectly functional and generating, apart from nuclear security and scientific benefits, 14 MWh electric power.

Asked about the stage of the discussions on the Units 3 and 4 of Cernavoda, Grindeanu answered: “There is this negotiation committee (…) with the Chinese partners. Hopefully in the next period substantial steps are made. Where, in the future, as it happened with the reactors 1 and 2 (…) the ICN has had a contribution, certainly it will do the same for the reactors 3 and 4. Talks are ongoing and I hope for the steps to be achieved.”

“I’ve asked EU ambassadors to support Romania joining OECD”

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu said Wednesday that he asked the ambassadors from the EU member states to support Romania joining the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

On a visit to the Pitesti Nuclear Research Institute, he said Romania has taken an important step forward toward joining OECD after being invited to join OECD’s Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA).

“Consolidating Romania’s relationship with OECD is a priority with my Cabinet and I can say without hesitation, without any reticence that Romania is ready to start accession talks. In fact, I am coming from a meeting with European Union ambassadors, whom I also asked for support for Romania’s accession to OECD,” said Grindeanu.

He added that the Mioveni-based institute is a centre of excellence.

“It is remarkable the involvement of the institute in two international projects for the burning and storage of radioactive waste, where it performed at the highest standards along with the United States of America, Italy, Belgium, France and Canada,” said Grindeanu.

He also reinterred the Romanian Government’s firm commitment to support the country’s civilian nuclear technology research, given its application in strategic areas such as energy, medicine and agriculture.

“This March, I approved rounding up the research and development strategy with several projects including one for technologies for the 4th generation nuclear reactors, better known by specialists as ALFRED, for which development two agreements will be signed today to supplement an international agreement already in force with the FALCON European Consortium. That will be yet another prestigious project adding to two others- the Magurele laser and the Danubius Centre of Tulcea,” said Grindeanu.

He also answered a question from the institute’s director Constantin Paunoiu about a potential increase in public research funds when the national budget is revised.

“You have a very good partner in the Romanian Government, namely Mr [Research] Minister Valeca, and today I am accompanied by senior official with the Finance Ministry Mr Misa (…) Mr State Secretary (…) it will be you to blame if revision in this area falls short,” Grindeanu told the institute’s management.

“I wish to back Dacia Renault Romania development”

Sorin Grindeanu also stated on Wednesday in Mioveni, Arges County, that he wants the Government to help develop Dacia Renault in Romania.

“I would like (…) us, as a Government, to be able to stimulate, to help develop this plant, to develop this company in Romania, (…) an extremely important company, a strategic company for the Romanian state,” Grindeanu declared after a visit to the Dacia Renault Factory in Mioveni.

The head of the Executive specified he agreed with the company’s representatives to work together for a memorandum.

“We have agreed to cooperate for a memorandum, this autumn, by this highlighting the interest that the Romanian state and the Government have in supporting Dacia Renault group (…) It is an extremely important company for us and we wish standards stay up there (…) This month, meetings were held between Renault representatives and, to give some examples, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of the Environment, the Ministry of Research, on various levels, (…) so that we gradually solve all the points we discussed in the past (…) The Rabla and Rabla Plus programmes (car-scrappage scheme – ed. n.) have also been launched in the meantime, also important for the Dacia Renault group, but not solely,” Grindeanu said.

At the same time, the prime minister specified that infrastructure is needed in this area, referring to Pitesti-Sibiu motorway.