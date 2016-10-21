Premier summons Corina Suteu after resignation rumours surfaced on Wednesday. Government’s reaction: Priorities set until the end of the tenure

Premier Dacian Ciolos summoned Culture Minister Corina Suteu for talks after the press published information about her possible resignation from the Government.

The Head of Government summoned Suteu at the Victoria Palace to ask for explanations after unofficial information surfaced on Wednesday about the minister’s alleged intent to resign because of the failure of the public subscription campaign for “Wisdom of the Earth,” official sources told Mediafax.

Corina Suteu became Culture Minister in early May, after Vlad Alexandrescu was sacked.

Government Spokesperson Liviu Iolu stated on Thursday that Premier Dacian Ciolos and Culture Minister Corina Suteu agreed on “several priorities” that the minister “will pursue until the end of the tenure.” His statements came following rumours of a possible resignation.

“Premier Dacian Ciolos had talks with Minister Corina Suteu today at the Government headquarters. The talks touched on several aspects linked to the support offered to the Culture Ministry. Together, they agreed on several priorities that Ms. Corina Suteu will pursue until the end of the tenure,” Liviu Iolu stated.