Premiere: Libra Internet Bank launches The Online Credit, without papers and without trips to the bank

For the first time in Romania, Libra Internet Bank has recently launched on the banking market a 100% online loan product, where the customers can access a consumer loan without going to the bank.

“As with the online account, which we launched in 2014, and this time we managed to be the first bank in Romania to offer a loan product exclusively online, following the orientation of the bank to the digital banking” said Emil Bituleanu, general director Libra Internet Bank.

The Online Credit is designed for the individuals, with Romanian citizenship and residence in Romania, aged between 19 and 59 years old. The customers can get between 1,000 and 20,000 lei, with a variable interest rate ROBOR 3M + fixed margin of 12.93%, the maximum loan period is 5 years. Also, the online Libra Internet Bank customers benefit of zero fees and can get the online credit without the analysis fee of the file and with no granting commission.

The process of granting the online credit is very simple. The customers can quickly open an online account, which they activate through an initial transfer of 1 leu. They can apply, then, at the online credit directly from the internet banking application, they receive the offer by email and accept it by clicking in internet banking, and will receive the money on the account immediately, all without papers, without going to the bank.

About Libra Internet Bank

Libra Internet Bank differentiates itself on the banking market by innovative products, being the first bank in Romania which provided the service to open an online bank account, since November 2014. It currently has a network of 46 branches which are primarily serving the customers in Liberal Professions segments, IMM, Corporate and AgriBusiness.