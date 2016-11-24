Premier’s Audit Body verifying CNAS

Premier Dacian Ciolos has ordered his Audit Body to verify the way the healthcare card IT system is working at the National Health Insurance House (CNAS). The Health Ministry’s Audit Body is also taking part in the process.

According to a communique issued by the Government, the way the healthcare card has worked since 1 January 2016 will be verified.

“The audit was ordered bearing in mind the dysfunctionalities registered in the way the national healthcare card IT system has functioned,” the communique reads.

The system, which had a cost of 124 million euros and for which CNAS does not have a maintenance contract, has had 22 major instances of downtime in the last year.