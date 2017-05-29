President asks for review of Law on appointment of Gov’t Agent before CJEU and EFTA Court

President Klaus Iohannis requests Parliament to review the Law according to which the Government Agent before the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) and before the Court of Justice of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) is appointed and dismissed by the Minister Delegate for European Affairs, arguing that the regulatory act is incomplete and unclear.

“Depending on the role and responsibilities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we consider that the legislative solution whereby they chose to place the minister in charge outside the institutional relationship with the government agent is likely to affect the consistency of the activities for defining the national stances and representing Romania in front of the EU institutions according to the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, as well as before the Court of Justice of the European Free Trade Association,” the President argues in the review request referred on Monday to Senate Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu.

The head of the state points out that at present the Minister Delegate for European Affairs works within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and has responsibilities related to the nationwide organization and coordination of all things related to European affairs, but points out that, irrespective of the chosen governmental formula, the body competent for deciding on the foreign policy of the Romanian state – the aspects related to the fulfillment of Romania’s responsibilities as a EU member included – is the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“In carrying out its tasks this Ministry exercises on behalf of the Government of Romania the prerogatives of a government agent before the Court of Justice of the European Union, the European Union Tribunal and the other institutions of the European Union, before the Court of Justice of the European Free Trade Association,” he argues in the review request.

President Iohannis points out that in the previous version of the law, the government agent was appointed at the proposal of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and directly reporting to him.

“We consider that this relation of subordination was consistent with the competencies of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and was contributing to outlining the legal status of the institution of the Government Agent,” he goes on to say in the review request.

According to President Iohannis, the new regulation is likely to lead to enforcement malfunctions in the broader context of the responsibilities and prerogatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.