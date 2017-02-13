iohannis-la-birou1-e1467824984866

President invites Premier, Finance Minister to meeting on state budget

President Klaus Iohannis on Monday wrote to Premier Sorin Grindeanu, inviting him to meet for a discussion on the 2017 State Budget Law.

“Taking in consideration that today Parliament sent the 2017 State Budget Bill and the 2017 State Social Security Bill for promulgation, I consider a meeting on the two regulatory acts is appropriate, and I hereby invite you to attend together with Minister of Public Finance, Mr. Viorel Stefan, on Tuesday, February 14, 11:00 hrs, at the Cotroceni Palace,” reads the President’s letter.

