President Iohannis about relation with Russia: I’ll support importance of EU unity on joint agreed principles

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Wednesday that he will support at the European Council meeting the importance of maintaining the unity of the European Union (EU) on the grounds of joint agreed principles, in regards to the relation with the Russian Federation.

“At the meeting probably the second day we will tackle also the foreign relations of the EU, where the emphasis is on the relationship with the Russian Federation. In regards to this matter I will support the importance of maintaining the Union’s unity on the grounds of the joint agreed principles. (…) ,” the head of state said in a press conference held at the Cotroceni Palace.

He pointed out that the relation with the Russian Federation will be discussed from the perspective of the situation in Siria, context in which Iohannis announced that he will endorse the necessity of a responsible involvement in order to find some sustainable solutions to this crisis.

“In our opinion, the emergency cease of indiscriminate bombardment in Aleppo is needed and in general the immediate cease of hostilities in Syria, and also it is necessary to create conditions for the access of the humanitarian aids. Moreover the resumption of the political negotiation process, which no doubt can’t be replaced by a military solution is required,” Iohannis underlined.

The head of state mentioned that at the European Council meeting which will take place on Thursday and Friday in Brussels, the matter regarding the migration management will be also discussed, as well as the implementation stage of the Mobility Packages concluded between the EU and third states such as Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Ethiopia.