President Iohannis accepts PM Tudose’s resignation; consultations on Wednesday for new Gov’t formation. Incumbent Defence Minister Mihai Fifor appointed acting PM. PSD’s Viorica Dancila nominated by PSD’s CExN for PM office

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday that he accepted premier Mihai Tudose’s resignation and will convene on Wednesday consultations with the parliamentary political parties for the formation of the new Government. The President also announced having appointed incumbent Minister of Defence Mihai Fifor as acting Prime Minister following Mihai Tudose’s stepping down from office.

“Premier Tudose tendered his resignation to me and I accepted it. (…) After Prime Minister Tudose’s stepping down, I appointed Minister Fifor as acting head of the government, and seeking an as fast as possible procedure I did everything in my power to this effect and decided to call consultations with the parliamentary parties tomorrow, on Wednesday. I will send right away the invitations to consultations,” the President said at the Cotroceni Palace.

He mentioned that he is deeply dissatisfied and concerned with the current situation.

“One year after election we already have two failed PSD governments. Now, we obviously need a government to cut short uncertainty. I want us to go through a speedy procedure to establish a new ruling lineup because this political uncertainty must not degenerate into political instability and, more importantly, I want to prevent the possible negative economic consequences of this crisis that set off anew inside the Social Democratic Party,” the head of state said.

According to Art. 107 Para 3 of the Constitution, “…the President of Romania shall appoint another member of the government as acting Prime Minister, tasked with fulfilling the relevant responsibilities until a new government is formed.” The term as interim can be of maximum 45 days.

Mihai Fifor’s Bio:

Mihai-Viorel Fifor was born on 10th of May 1970.

In 1994 he obtained a degree in Philosophy at the Faculty of Letters and History from the University of Craiova. A year later, he obtained his Master’s degree in “Romanian Literature”, also at Craiova University. Since 2003, he is a Doctor in Social Anthropology, Craiova University. In 2007, he got a Master’s degree in Public Management at the National School of Political and Administrative Studies, and in 2009 – “Internal Affairs Management” at the National College of Internal Affairs, the “Al. I. Cuza” Police Academy and “Security and good governance” at the National Defence College, according to the official website of the Chamber of Deputies.

He worked as: main scientist researcher at “C. S. Nicolaescu-Plopsor” Institute for Studies in Social Studies and Humanities, the Romanian Academy (1994-2001); director of the County Center for Preservation and Promotion of Traditional Culture, Dolj (2001-2005); manager of the Oltenia Museum in Craiova (2005-2009); Secretary of State at the Ministry Internal Affairs (2009); manager at the Oltenia Museum in Craiova (2009-2012), Secretary of State at the Ministry of Internal Affairs (May-2012).

At the legislative elections of December 9, 2012, he was elected Senator of Dolj (on the Social Democratic Party -PSD lists), in No.2 Uninominal College in no. 17 Constituency.

At the parliamentary elections of December 11, 2016, he obtained a senator mandate in Arad, also on the PSD lists. PSD Senator Mihai Fifor is chairman of the joint parliamentary commissions investigating the organization of the 2009 elections and the presidential election since the commission was founded, on May 11, 2017.

He speaks French and English.

On 28th of June 2017, Mihai Fifor was nominated for Minister of Economy in Mihai Tudose’s Government, being sworn in office on June 29, 2017.

On 9th of September 2017, Mihai Fifor was nominated for Minister of National Defence and currently performs as such.

President Iohannis to consult with parliamentary parties for designating prime minister

President Klaus Iohannis sent a letter on Tuesday to the chairs of political parties and groups represented in Parliament, inviting them to consultations at the Cotroceni Palace on Wednesday in view of designating a candidate for prime minister, the Presidential Administration informs in a release.

Each delegation can be made up of a maximum of five persons, the quoted source informs.

According to the head of state’s agenda, the consultations will be held with representatives of the PSD – ALDE Alliance, USR, PMP, UDMR and also with representatives of the parliamentary group of national minorities.

PSD’s Viorica Dancila nominated by PSD’s CExN for PM office

Viorica Dancila was nominated by the National Executive Committee (CExN) of the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule) for the Prime Minister office, Social-Democrat sources told AGERPRES.

The nomination was voted unanimously by the leadership forum, with one abstention.

