President Iohannis: Activity of Romania’s civil protection structures stays vital

The activity of Romania’s civil protection structures stays vital and has a substantial impact on national and the citizen’s security, said President Klaus Iohannis in the message conveyed on Civil Protection Day.

“We have lately witnessed the intensification of risks that pose a threat to the population’s life and health, the environment and the values of the national heritage. There is no reason to believe that they will decrease in the future. On the contrary, we must focus attention on the emergence of new risk factors generated particularly by radical climate change and the diversity of economic activities that use, produce and market hazardous substances. Faced with this reality the activity of Romania’s civil protection structures stays vital and has a substantial impact on national and the citizen’s security,” the head of the state said in his message.

Klaus Iohannis underscores that “it is paramount that legislative progress is doubled by progress in the relationship with the civil society, which is key to the good governance process and the population’s preparedness to respond to emergency situations.”

“We are in a context where getting the national emergency management mechanism in line with NATO and EU managing standards and provisions adds new strategic valences to civil protection activities. It is however paramount that legislative developments are doubled by progress in the relationship with the civil society, which is key to the process of good governance, as well to preparing the population’s response to emergencies. The success of your mission is equally related to the education of the population, because in absence of civic solidarity the intervention of state institutions is far less efficient. From this perspective, it is extremely necessary to implement a strategy to increase the population’s awareness of how to react in emergencies,” says the President.

In his opinion, “an integrated approach is necessary to ensure the best possible reaction in case of emergencies” and “investments in infrastructure, in the reinforcement of buildings or public health are mandatory for increasing the prevention capacity, but also for an efficient intervention in the event of disasters.”