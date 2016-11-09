President Iohannis addresses congratulation letter to Donald Trump, voices availability to cooperate

President Klaus Iohannis addressed a congratulation letter to the elected President of the United States of America Donald Trump, in which he voiced the entire availability of cooperating with him in promoting the common goals and a strong and dynamic transatlantic relation.

“The Romanian head of state highlighted the solid relation between Romania and the United States of America, under the Strategic Partnership for the 21st Century, a key-element in developing the strategic profile of Romania, as NATO and EU member state,” the Presidential Administration shows in a release..

Klaus Iohannis underscored Romania’s firm commitment to strengthen the bilateral cooperation in the security area and to continue to act, as allied state and trustworthy strategic partner of the US, aware of all the implications deriving from this posture.

According to the head of state, the security dimension of the Strategic Partnership with the US, characterised by a continuous and deep cooperation, registered several successes and allowed Romania to act at present as security supplier in the region, in Europe and not only.

“Romania is fully aware of the responsibilities deriving from its capacity as allied state and strategic partner of the US,” the message mentions.

President Iohannis also shows that Romania fully understands to contribute to the common efforts meant to promote stability and security in the region and on a global level, and underscores that Romania is prepared and capable to strengthen the bilateral cooperation in the security area.

“President Klaus Iohannis also highlighted the importance of developing the economic dimension of the Strategic Partnership with the US, which provides several opportunities to bring more prosperity to the benefit of both nations,” the release reads.

According to the Presidential Administration, the head of state voiced the entire availability of cooperating with the new US President in promoting the common goals and a powerful and dynamic transatlantic relation, showing that the US can count on Romania’s firm support in promoting democracy, human rights and the rule of law.

Ambassador Hans Klemm: We must make sure that strategic partnership stays on positive trajectory

The strategic partnership between United States and Romania has never been more powerful, and regardless of the results of the November 8 election in the US or the December 11 election in Romania, it’s important that the partnership remains on a positive track, Ambassador of the US to Romania Hans Klemm stated, with the occasion of the traditional party which takes place on the night of the US presidential election.

It was a very long campaign, a controversial and dramatic one, but also full of obstacles for all those interested in the health of democracy, economy and the American society. All will be decided this evening, the American diplomat stated. He added that few of the election campaigns in US revealed social, economic and educational separations as it did the presidential campaign in 2016. It will be a challenge for the next president, wether that is Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump, in trying to heal these cleavages, Klemm stated.

He mentioned that the strategic partnership with Romania is very strong in all its strategic dimensions – security, the effort to build institutions which will fight corruption, but also the strengthening of economic and commercial relations, and facilitating educational exchanges.

Never has this partnership been more powerful in regards to the contributions that Romania brought. What I believe to be important in the result of today’s American election and the result of Romania’s election on December 11 is the need to make sure that our strategic partnership will remain on a positive trajectory. I hope that the Romanian voters will be present in large numbers at the polling stations and they will elect a Government based on trust and integrity, Klemm added.

The US Ambassador invited Romanians to vote in large numbers on December 11.

If you have listened to the statements made both by Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, in the past few days, one of the common themes is ‘Please vote!’ And I would like to ask you and to remind you to vote on December 11!, Klemm insisted.

The diplomat mentioned that all the revenues collected on the occasion of the US election night party will be donated to victims of the Colectiv club fire.