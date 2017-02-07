President Iohannis addresses Parliament plenary session: Withdrawal of OUG No.13, a minister’s hard-pressed sacking – too little, early elections too much

President Klaus Iohannis told the Parliament plenary session on Tuesday that the ruling party, PSD (Social Democratic Party), after winning general election, has had a ‘suicidal strategy’, its first concern being to deal with the ‘criminals’ files.’

“How did we get here, just one month after elections? On 11 December, the PSD has achieved a great victory, and yet afterwards with a strange suicidal strategy it entered in head-on collision with a significant part of the Romanian society. In the campaign it promised something. It promised something in the campaign and then commenced with something else. It is now there for everyone to see the gap separating your true desires and concerns from your campaign promises. (…) Your first concern was to deal with the files of the criminals and the Romanians are furious and outraged,” said Iohannis.

He criticized in Parliament’s plenary session, the lack of government representatives to this event.

“Thank you Mr. Chairman of the Senate, Mr. Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, ladies and gentlemen MPs, ladies and gentlemen guests, I would have addressed the Government as well, but it is busy. But that’s fine, I have already been to them,” said Iohannis.

He wished the MPs a rewarding mandate.

“You are a new Parliament and I am happy, even thrilled that you have had the patience to sit in the room and wait for me and I thank you for such a nice reception. I wish new and old MPs alike, success and a mandate full of accomplishments,” the head of the state declared, in Parliament’s plenary session.

The Head of the State declared that the withdrawal of OUG No. 13 amending criminal law and maybe the hard-pressed dismissal of a minister is too little for the country to get out of impasse.

“What shall we do? What are the solutions at hand, what leeway do we have to get out of this impasse? The withdrawal of OUG No. 13 and maybe the hard-pressed dismissal of a minister are definitely too little. Yet on the other hand, early elections, are too much in this stage. That’s what defines our leeway. Who should come up with the solution? Well naturally the one that caused the trouble – PSD,” the head of state told the Parliament plenary session.

The President’s speech was interrupted several times by MPs in attendance.

“Tired already? Bad luck,” Iohannis noted dryly, reprising a comment he once made during his run for Presidency and which drew criticism back then.

“I don’t want to overthrow Gov’t, I want it govern and legislate, but not just anyhow”

Klaus Iohannis used his presence before the Parliament to say that the statements of the Senate’s and Chamber of Deputies’ Chairs on his attempt to overthrow the government are false.

“The Chairs of the two Chambers try to accredit in the public realm the idea that I do digest the outcome of the vote and that I would try to do something to overturn this result, they claim publicly that I would like to overthrow the legitimate Government. No. False! You have won, now govern and legislate, but not just anyhow! Romania needs a strong Government, not a Government that shyly executes party orders,” stated the Head of the State in Parliament’s plenary session.

“If PSD doesn’t urgently sort out crisis, I’ll call consultations to find solutions”

The President announced in the plenary session of the Parliament that if the ruling party, PSD (Social Democratic Party) does not ‘urgently’ sort out the crisis, he will call consultations at the Cotroceni presidential palace to ponder on the possible solutions.

“Romania is not for you to trample under foot, we are in a very good macro-economic situation. Don’t put Romania in difficulty, keep the upward trend, the economic growth. Our international partners have great expectations from us. Romania is a stable, strong country in the region. We fought, gave laws and ruled for many years to pave Romania’s way to becoming a strong part of NATO, of the EU. The world has great expectations from us, let’s not disappoint them. If the PSD, which created this crisis doesn’t urgently sort it out, I’ll call consultations at the Cotroceni Palace to look at the possible solutions,” Iohannis told the plenary session at the Parliament.

“ Kudos to parents who brought children to anti-government protest, let’s keep democracy alive”

Democracy must be kept alive, President Klaus Iohannis added in the Parliament plenary sitting on Tuesday, congratulating in this context the parents who brought their children along to the anti-government protests in Victoriei Square.

“Democracy is never a default setting and plenty of democracy requires plenty of education, and I give kudos to the parents who brought their children to Victoriei Square for an authentic lesson of democracy,” said Iohannis.

He also underscored that democracy must be kept alive.

“Let us keep democracy alive and the country literally and figuratively clean for the generations that come after us, for Romania’s future,” advised the head of state.

“Immediately upon receiving Parliament’s response, I will convene referendum”

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday that he would convene the referendum as soon as he receives Parliament’s response to his solicitation.

“I am waiting from Parliament the response to my solicitation. Immediately after receiving it, I will convene the referendum,” declared Iohannis in the joint plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate.

He explained the reasons why he initiates this referendum.

“What kind of nation do we want to be? Do we want to be a strong, prosperous nation, a nation that builds for itself the rule of law and respects it, a nation that can take pride in an independent justice, a nation in which authorities cooperate loyally, with a strong Parliament, a proficient Government, or do we want a weak, despised nation, that places everything at stake in order to save a few from difficult situations, a few politicians from difficult situations? Is Romania worth this sacrifice for a few politicians? This is the question. This is the purpose of the referendum. A strong nation is built with righteous, credible politicians at the helm of the state, this is what I want for Romania and I believe this is what Romanians want too. This is the question: What kind of nation do we want to be? And in order to really find out the sovereign will of Romanians I will convene this referendum,” said Iohannis.