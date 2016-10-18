President Iohannis: After the elections, political gov’t, representing will of party or several parties

Romania will have a political government after the December parliamentary elections which will represent the will of a party or several parties, President Klaus Iohannis said Tuesday.

“After December 11, Romania will obviously have a political prime minister, a prime minister who will be proposed by political parties. A technocrat prime minister means a politically independent prime minister. Mr Ciolos, in the current tenure, is a politically independent prime minister, because I designated him, without having been proposed by a party, however Parliament, has voted in favour of this designation. Then a politically independent government resulted. This will not be the case after the elections, we shall have a political government, a government representing the will of a party or several parties which want to go together,” Iohannis said.

The head of state was asked if he would propose Dacian Ciolos for the prime minister office after the parliamentary elections if he is not a member party and supported by a majority.

“Let us leave some matters for after the elections,” he said.

“I won’t indicate electors certain party in election campaign”

Head of State pointed out that he won’t recommend a certain party in the election campaign for the parliamentary elections, but he underscored that he will get involved in “spreading awareness on the need for reform and in clarifications.”

“I am getting involved in spreading awareness on the need for reform, clean, transparent politics, but I don’t think that you will see me saying ‘vote for this or that party.’ Each elector will have the freedom to choose, but I want to participate in clarifications and I want to come with clarifications that are important for Romanians before the elections,” Iohannis explained.