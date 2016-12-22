President Iohannis announces he will designate Prime Minister after Christmas

President Klaus Iohannis has announced on Thursday that he will designate the Prime Minister candidate after Christmas.

“The consultations with parliamentary parties have ended after two days. I had in the course of these consultations two proposals for the Prime Minister office: the PSD [Social Democrat Party] has proposed Mrs Shhaideh, and the PMP [People’s Movement Party] proposed Mr Tomac. On the other hand, in the mean time a majority coalition has formed in Parliament, a coalition formed by PSD, ALDE, and UDMR [Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania]. As such, in the coming days I will have discussions on these topics, with the designation to take place after Christmas,” said Iohannis, at the Cotroceni Palace.

President Klaus Iohannis had on Wednesday consultations with PSD-ALDE, the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania Union (USR), and UDMR on Wednesday and on Thursday with the PMP and with the national minorities groups.

PSD’s Dragnea: I’m sorry announcement regarding PM not made today; Parliament was ready

Chairman of the Social Democrat Party (PSD), Liviu Dragnea, has stated on Thursday he is sorry that President Klaus Iohannis did not make the announcement regarding the designation of the Prime Minister, mentioning that Parliament was ready to hear ministers and vote upon them.

“I have taken note of the President’s announcement regarding the possible designation of a Prime Minister after Christmas. We, in Parliament have organized so that in 48 hours we have finalized all procedures, we were ready so that today the announcement be made in order to have Parliament ready to hear ministers and vote on the Government. I am sorry that the announcement was not made today, I also understood that the President desires more discussions. At the same time, I want to warn Government to not forget that it does not have the possibility to adopt measures other than those regarding the management of current issues and, furthermore, I advise them to not agitate themselves too much with employment procedures in ministries, or appointments. I understand they started carrying their furniture out, still, it’s better to limit themselves regarding these actions because, practically, they are not in a government to exercise full constitutional attributions,” said Dragnea at the Palace of the Parliament.

The PSD leader added that he did not speak with President Iohannis, that he found out of the designation of the PM after Christmas from the TV channels and probably will want to have more discussions with the nominee proposed for this position, Sevil Shhaideh.

“We were interested that this Government be installed this year. It is extremely important and we were prepared, I do not think that the Parliament has previously been formed and set in such a short term. We were prepared that tomorrow or the day after tomorrow to vote the Government in the Parliament, including the hearings of Ministers, so that until January 15 the budget be in force. I have a certain emotion, because it has not been specified in which day after Christmas the designation will be made. After Christmas is a very long period”, Dragnea specified.

He mentioned that the Parliament can hear the Ministers and vote for the Government in maximum two days.

Dragnea said he does not have any signal that this postponement might be a rejection for Sevil Shhaideh.

“I have listened attentively to what the President said, he mentioned quite clear the forming of a big majority that supports this proposal, thus, it does not make any sense to make another proposal which would be voted by a minority. He wants more discussions. It is his decision, it is his right. I think he wants to talk to Mrs Shhaideh, I hope”, he commented.

Liviu Dragnea has specified that PSD and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) were ready to finalize on Thursday the discussions on the structure of the new Government, if the President announced the PM. He reiterated that Sevil Shhaideh is the single nomination that PSD and ALDE will make, and if another leader of PSD would accept an eventual proposal of PM from the President, he “will be immediately excluded from the party”.

“President to nominate Shhaideh, as I don’t think he wants an unnecessary conflict”

PSD leader considers that President Klaus Iohannis will nominate Sevil Shhaideh as PM, arguing that, in his opinion, he “is a good Romanian” and does not want an unnecessary conflict.

“I think that the Romanian President is a good Romanian and he wants the country that appointed him President to be well, to be a respected country as it should. I am not worried. I think that the President will nominate Mrs Sevil Shhaideh, because I do not think he wants a political war or an unnecessary conflict. I am confident that he will nominate her”, Dragnea stated at the PSD headquarters.

He added that Sevil Shhaideh, “who is very well prepared”, works now for the state budget alongside other colleagues.

“She knows how to plan a budget, she has the capacity to lead a Government. (…) She is in Bucharest. I find the decision she took a correct decision – not to have any public appearance until there is an official designation on behalf of the President”, PSD leader stated.

Dragnea also confirmed that Sevil Shhaideh will have a discussion with the head of state, if the President will ask for one.

“Categorically. I do not recall any PM designation without having a prior serious discussion between President and the nominee he wants to designate. I do not have problems with the President, I only have a problem that this designation is delayed. And these are days we could make use of. Categorically, she will go, they will have a clear discussion on what is she planning to do, on how she envisages the governing, on deficit, and on economic growth. What they cannot discuss is the governmental team, because this is a procedure that unfolds within the parties and in the Parliament”, Liviu Dragnea states.

The PSD head says that the country needs a Government until the start of 2017.

“We have all prepared – we have a good PM, we have a good team that cannot wait to govern, and to implement all we have said in the campaign. (…) Together we have established to talk about the governing team only after the official nomination, for a simple reason – we do not want to get embarrassed. (…) For this reason I talked with Mr Tariceanu – after the designation that will take place after Christmas, hopefully, in maximum two days to finalize the discussions and then will present the governmental team. (…) We can only wait hoping that this designation will be made after Christmas, but not later than New Year’s Day. Nonetheless, we would like to start the next year with a Government”, the head of the PSD, Liviu Dragnea, added.

Senate’s Tariceanu: I thought that today, tomorrow the latest we have the Prime Minister nomination

The Senate’s President, Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) co-Chair Calin Popescu-Tariceanu says he was expecting that on Thursday or at the latest Friday the head of state has made the nomination for Prime Minister, adding that the Parliament was ready to start hearings of the future ministers.

“I’ve learned of the president’s statement on the moment he is to announce the nomination for Prime Minister. (…) Both the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies were summoned by the president, according to the fundamental law, two days ago and today [Thursday – editor’s note] we have concluded all of the procedures so that the Parliament could be completely functional and capable to commence hearing of the ministers with the government to be about to shape up. We did it on fast-forward because it is pretty normal – the general elections are done, the old Parliament has ended its tenure, the new Parliament has been elected and must start functioning. (…) Therefore, on our behalf we were very expeditious I may say, in the good sense of the word, to put things in motion. We were on hold and we thought that today or the latest tomorrow we will find ourselves with the nomination uttered. I believe that the interim, non-functioning with full powers period of the Government must shorten as much as possible and therefore, of course a sooner nomination of a Prime Minister by the President of Romania is welcome,” Tariceanu said on Thursday, at the Senate.

He added that currently the Government has limited attributions and “this period of waiting that is not normal” cannot continue.

Likewise, the President of the Senate stressed the need that the current Government “resume to only administrating the current issues.”

“According to the Constitution, they are not allowed to make major decisions. I’ve heard such a temptation exists, that there is certain pressure. So, the Government must be very careful at what it does in this period, because right now it is practically lacking any kind of legitimacy,” added Tariceanu

PNL’s Turcan: It’s President’s constitutional right to closely analyze person who will be designated PM

The interim head of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Raluca Turcan, considers that the head of state has the constitutional right to analyze closely the profile of the person that will be designated as Prime Minister.

“The head of state has the constitutional right to analyze closely the profile of the person that he will designate as PM. Probably, if the nomination of the PSD [Social Democrat Party] would have been a more public figure with more notoriety, the decision would have been easier to be taken”, Raluca Turcan stated on Thursday after the announcement made by the head of state regarding the designation of the new PM after Christmas.

Asked whether she expects the President to designate Sevil Shhaideh as PM, the leader of the Liberals said: “The right of the President is very well defined constitutionally, thus, this is his decision”.