President Iohannis approves Tudorache for interior minister; to be sworn in at 4 pm

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has signed a decree appointing Dragos Tudorache as minister of interior.

According to a press statement released by the Presidency, the new minister is to be sworn in at Cotroceni Palace, on Wednesday, at 4 pm.

The president also acknowledged former Interior Minister Petre Toba’s resignation. Iohannis also signed decrees revoking Tudorache as head of the Prime Minister’s Chancellery and appointing Paul Gheorghiu to the position.

Toba tendered his resignation last Thursday after the National Anti-corruption Directorate charged him with aiding and abetting the perpetrator in a case involving former officials of the Ministry of Interior Directorate for Intelligence and Internal Protection (DIPI). Head of DNA Laura Codruta Kovesi asked the General Attorney to notify the president who is to decide whether Toba is to be prosecuted.

PM Dacian Ciolos nominated Tudorache for interior minister on Tuesday.

The PM also thanked Toba for his service at MAI and expressed hope he would “clarify his situation as soon as possible, both regarding accusations brought by DNA and plagiarism suspicions.”

Ciolos also nominated Gheorghiu as head of PM’s Chancellery, to replace Tudorache.