President Iohannis at CERN Romanian flag-raising ceremony in Geneva: Accession to CERN, recognition of our excellence in this domain

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis attended on Monday in Geneva the flag-raising ceremony of the national flag following Romania’s accession to the European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN), thus solemnly marking our country’s accession to this organisation.

On this occasion, the Romanian President, present at the event alongside CERN Director General Ms. Fabiola Gianotti and CERN Council President Mr. Sijbrand De Jong, gave a speech and had a meeting with the Romanian researchers who work at CERN or who collaborate within the organisation’s projects, and visited CERN’s main facilities (the Large Hadron Collider tunnel – a large particle accelerator – and the ATLAS – A Toroidal LHC ApparatuS – project).

In his speech, President Klaus Iohannis outlined the special meaning that Romania’s accession has for the Romanian scientific and research environment, representing a recognition of Romanian excellence in this domain and of our country’s contribution to the fulfilment of projects and experiments that have special scientific value.

In this context, the Romanian President evoked the merits of Romanian researchers, engineers and technicians who have taken part in CERN activities over the last 20 years and whose valuable activity helped consolidate our country’ image abroad. Over 170 Romanian physicists and engineers from 5 Romanian universities and 3 research institutes are currently engaged in 9 CERN projects.

At the meeting with Romanian researchers, who presented the ongoing projects they are involved in, President Klaus Iohannis encouraged them to put to good use the opportunities that have opened up following Romania’s accession to CERN, the implications of the accession being significant not just for the scientific and research community but also for the economic cooperation opportunities created for Romanian industry. The Romanian President emphasised that he takes pride in the accomplishments of Romanian scientists who collaborate with CERN, congratulated them and expressed his special regard for the results of their activity, while at the same time encouraging them to continue their important work.

Given Romania’s new capacity as a member state, Romanian companies, research institutes and entrepreneurs will have at their disposal CERN’s wide-ranging portfolio of technological and scientific competencies, which is the result of over 50 years of activity. Romanian researchers will thus have the possibility to benefit, free of charge, from technologies that are CERN’s intellectual property. Romanian companies will have the right to take part in tenders organised by CERN for the procurement of industrial equipment and services.

Likewise, President Iohannis emphasised that accession to CERN also opens up new opportunities in the special education domain, through access to professional training programmes, doctoral programmes and M.A. programmes. The creation of such opportunities for young people is consequently very important.

President Klaus Iohannis also took this opportunity to convey his encouragements for the young generation to accede to elite structures in high-level research domains. Consequently, the official presidential delegation also included two physics Olympiad winners – Madalina Ravar and Cristian Dutescu, students at the University of Bucharest’s Physics Faculty.

At the same time, the visit was part of the first stage of the “Educated Romania” national project. Initiated and promoted by the Romanian President, the project seeks to engage the whole society in building a long-term vision on the national education and research system, a vision that would help identify Romania’s strategic options and transform them into national objectives. In fact, in the Romanian President’s view, as expressed during the visit, research and innovation are part and parcel of the “Educated Romania” project.