President Iohannis chairs the Gov’t meeting: I discussed with the PM, he made the commitment that the pardon ordinance won’t be tucked overnight

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday he had, before the Government meeting, a “very applied” discussion with Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu, and the head of state told the Government members that he is very pleased with how they do their job. Iohannis arrived on Wednesday morning at Victoria Palace to chair the Executive’s sitting.

“We have a first today. It is the first time I participate in a Government meeting. I have decided this morning to pay a visit to Mr Prime Minister. We had a very applied, serious talk, with consensual conclusions, after which Mr Prime Minister invited me to participate and preside this Government meeting,” Iohannis said in the beginning of the Government meeting.

He said that it is “a pleasure and an honour” to be in the meeting together with the Government members.

“Allow me to tell you I am very pleased with the manner in which you all do your job and to me it is not only a pleasure, but also an honour to be here with you. In respect to the conclusions of the discussion I had with Mr Prime Minister earlier, I would like to let him detail these things,” the head of state added.

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu announced that the Wednesday Government meeting will debate on normative acts on the agenda, among which the Government Emergency Ordinance on elements connected to the budget construction, as well the Government resolution to declare January 23 holiday.

President Klaus Iohannis told the Ministers on Wednesday, in the opening of Government meeting that he chairs, that “there are two elephants in the room” – the pardon ordinance and that on amending the criminal codes.

“You know the story of an elephant in the room, but it is invisible. There are two elephants – the pardon ordinance and that on amending the criminal codes. Obviously that we have also talked about these with Mr Prime Minister earlier in the morning, but he told me that the discussion had already taken place with some colleagues of the Government and these two aspects regarding the pardon ordinance and that on amending the criminal codes will not be put on the additional agenda”, Iohannis stated.

He has specified that the Prime Minister made the commitment for these two normative acts not to be tucked “over night” in none of the Government meetings.

“He made (Prime Minister – e.n.) the commitment for these two normative acts not to be tucked “over night” in none of the Government meetings, but immediately after the documents will be clarified, obviously, under the leadership of the Justice Minister, Mrs Interior Minister, and Mrs Minister delegate for European Affairs to be placed in transparency, namely clearer, to be handed for consultation to all the entities provided by the law: the Superior Council of Magistracy, professional organizations, judges organizations, and, of course, the public opinion”, the President stated.

According to him, it is “mandatory” that these procedures be respected.

“Before arriving to the Government, Mr Prime Minister has analyzed with maximum responsibility these matters and so it was possible that in 20 minutes or as long as we sat together to reach a consensus, because together and, obviously, all the members of the Government want to consolidate the rule of law and then an important part is observing the norms and, not the least, respecting Romanians and the civil society which, all of us, I ensure you, are very interested about these cases”, the head of state added.