President Iohannis attends 5th Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels

President Klaus Iohannis attends on Friday the 5th Summit of the Eastern Partnership, which will be organised in Brussels, under the umbrella of the Estonian Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

According to a release of the Presidential Administration, President Klaus Iohannis will encourage, during the debates, the continuation of a solid and engaged policy of the EU in its eastern vicinity, which must become, through irreversible progress, a predictable, stable and prosperous space, one that is attached to European values and principles.

The Summit represents a relevant moment in shaping the prospects for the development of the EU relations with its Eastern neighbours.

Furthermore, the Summit will aim to confirm the progress within the four priority collaboration areas that were set out at the previous meeting, in Riga, which was organised in 2015: administrative capacity and good governance, market opportunities, interconnections and climate changes, mobility and contacts among people.

Moreover, the debates agenda will focus on establishing some directions and 20 concrete deliverables for the 2020 horizon, which will be reflected in a road map for guiding the joint efforts of the EU and partner states.

The implementation of this working plan will be pursued during the dedicated panels within each of the four multilateral platforms of the Eastern Partnership, which will be restructured for more efficiency – democracy – good governance and stability; economic integration and convergence with the EU policies; energy security; contacts between people.

The Summit gathers heads of state or government of the EU member states and the six Eastern European partner countries – Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine.

The Eastern Partnership was launched in 2009 in order to promote political association and economic integration between the EU and the six Eastern European partner countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine.