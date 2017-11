President Iohannis attends Gothenburg social summit on Friday

President Klaus Iohannis will attend on Friday the EU Social Summit for Fair Jobs and Growth taking place in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The summit brings together EU heads of state and government, social partners, as well as other top key actors, and includes an introductory plenary session plus three thematic sessions on access to the labor market, the situation of the labor market and the transition between jobs.

“The meeting will approach relevant European policies and initiatives to identify ways in which the European Union, the member states and the social partners can ensure the fulfillment of common economic and social priorities,” the Presidential Administration said in a statement.

The Romanian head of state will also address the session on the subject of access to the labor market.

According to the Presidential Administration, President Klaus Iohannis will emphasize the importance of education in ensuring the fulfillment of labor market requirements and will insist on the continuous adjustment of educational policies to technological developments and labor market dynamics.

The head of state will also underscore the need to reduce youth unemployment through relevant education policies, as well as by providing incentives to employers.

A ceremony will also be held during the summit for the signing of the “Proclamation of the European Pillar of Social Rights”.

An informal meeting of the members of the European Council dedicated to the future actions of the Union in the line of education and culture is also scheduled on the occasion of the summit.

“During the debates, President Klaus Iohannis will express Romania’s support for the relevant projects meant to help restore the citizens’ confidence in European values and to increase their sense of being part of a true European community,” the release said.

The head of state will also advocate intensified cooperation regarding youth, highlighting the special impact of the Erasmus+ program (the EU support program in the fields of education, training, youth and sport) on building a European identity for young people and creating the skills required by the labor market.

“President Klaus Iohannis will advocate the importance of continuing the Union’s cultural support programs and improving access to financing for businesses in this sector, given the role of culture in supporting growth and social economic development,” informed the Presidential Administration.