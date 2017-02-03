President Iohannis attends informal meeting of European Council in Malta: “I trust Romanians who took to the street and believe in Romania”

President Klaus Iohannis is attending on Friday, in Valletta, in the Republic of Malta, the informal meeting of the European Council, the main topics of the meeting agenda being aimed at the migration external dimension and the preparation for the meeting of the European Union (EU) leaders, which will take place in Rome, in March, the Presidential Administration informs.

According to the quoted source, in respect to the migration matter, the objective of the informal summit in Malta is the adoption of a Political Declaration regarding the management of the migration phenomenon, with emphasis on its external dimension. Therefore, the declaration which the European leaders are to adopt refers to the main measures that are intended to be implemented in the upcoming period in order to ensure an efficient control of the EU’s external borders.

The EU actions will especially take into account the endorsement of Libya, by granting support for training the national coast guard, for the development of local communities, the strengthening of the border management capacities, ensuring an adequate reception capacity for migrants. Moreover, it will also be taken into account the enhancement of the fight against migrant smugglers, as well as the strengthening of dialogue and cooperation with Libya’s neighbor counties, the release of the Presidential Administration reveals.

“Romania’s President will express the full support for a sustainable migration policy of the EU, by ensuring an effective control of the EU’s external borders and by significantly decreasing the migrant inflow towards Europe,” the release mentions.

Moreover, the head of state will stress out the necessity of identifying some long-term solutions for fighting the profound causes of migration.

President Klaus Iohannis will also argue for the enhancement of dialogue and collaboration with the states in the north of Africa, with the purpose of preventing illegal migration to Europe and for maintaining attention on the Central-Mediterranean route as well as the Eastern-Mediterranean one.

The Presidential Administration mentions that, in regards to funding the measures which were taken into account for managing migration, the head of state will plead for a more efficient and coherent use of the already existing financial instruments on the EU level, consecrated to this purpose.

In respect to the discussions connected to the informal preparation of the Summit in Rome, those are to be carried out in the EU 27 format and will be based on a document which identifies possible strategic directions of the EU development, over which the European Council members will have to rule, on the occasion of the meeting in Rome.

“Romania’s position regarding the future of Europe has as a priority the strengthening and deepening of the European project. Romania supports a clear message of the EU’s unity at the Summit in Rome, meant to lead to the reconstruction of European citizens’ faith in the European project,” the release also points out.

“I trust Romanians who took to the street and believe in Romania”

The situation in Romania is very complicated, but “hundreds of thousands of Romanians are out in the street” and “I trust them” and “I believe in Romania”, President Klaus Iohannis, stated to the press on Friday in Malta, before an informal European Summit.

Iohannis answered in English to the journalists’ questions at the arrival to meeting of the European Council, saying that it is an important summit and the expectations are high, adding that they must find a good way for Europe and a good way to the next summit in Rome.

He declared that is ‘very worried’ about what is happening in Romania.

The situation in Romania is very complicated. But we have hundreds of thousands of Romanians in the street. I trust them. I believe in Romania. At last, we must find a good solution. The rule of law, the European values must prevail, the head of state added.

Iohannis also stated that investors in Romania ‘are not threatened’. The economic situation is still very good and I think that it will remain like that, the President underscored.

Romania’s President talks in Malta with several European leaders, among whom Angela Merkel

President Klaus Iohannis on Friday had a short discussion before the European Council meeting in La Valletta with several European leaders, among whom German Chancellor Angela Merkel, according to the images sent by the European Commission audiovisual service.

In this brief talk also participating, among others, were Lithuania’s President Dalia Grybauskaite, Finland’s Prime Minister Juha Sipila and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

