President Iohannis attends meeting for the presentation of the annual activity of DIICOT: To be able to invest in public services we need to dismantle criminal networks and recover damage

President Klaus Iohannis, attending on Thursday the meeting for the presentation of the annual activity report of the Directorate for Investigation of Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), said that it is important for this authority to have the right tools at hand to counter organized crime, stressing that criminal networks must be disbanded and the damage recovered to invest the money in public services.

“To be able to invest in the public services the society needs, we must on the one hand fight and dismantle the criminal networks operating against the law and, on the other hand, recover the damage produced. A good cooperation between the Public Prosecution Office and the National Impounded Assets Administration Agency is a prerequisite for carrying out the act of justice,” Iohannis said.

He underscored that DIICOT has an essential role in preventing threats that take the most diverse and complex forms.

“In this context, your work in the sphere of prevention becomes fundamental and even though most times they are not visible to the public opinion, the Romanian society is safer also as a result of your efforts,” said the head of the state.

President Iohannis underscored that “a state cannot have a strong economy when organized crime is high.”

“The financial force of underworld gangs or cybercrime deeply affect state security and Romania’s economy, having also a strong impact on the collection of budget revenues. It is therefore very important for DIICOT to have the right tools at hand to counter these attacks on the state’s democratic development and intervene efficiently,” said Iohannis.

He stressed that these goals cannot be achieved unless a consistent legislation is in place, showing that the legislative changes made in 2016 have strengthened the institution’s operating capacity.

“This is proof that the institutions responsible for fighting crime turn efficient when the laws are devised with intelligence, good faith and with the aim of strengthening, not weakening the rule of law,” said the President.

Iohannis congratulated the entire DIICOT team on their particularly good results in 2016.

“Romania is at a turning point; we have to decide if we walk the democracy or corruption path”

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Thursday that recent initiatives promoted by the Government in respect to the criminal legislation would have had not only the decline of the anticorruption fight’s intensity as a consequence, but also serious repercussions on the cases that are placed under the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) competence.

“The recent initiative of the Executive, in regards to making amendments to the criminal legislation would have had as a consequence not only the decline of the anticorruption fight’s intensity but also serious repercussions over the cases that are placed under the DIICOT competence,” Iohannis stated, in the speech delivered at the presentation of the DIICOT review for 2016.

He appreciated the promptness which the institution reacted with publicly, stressing out that “adopting these normative acts would increase the risk of some unfavorable conditions for criminal phenomena to emerge.”

The head of state indicated that professionalism, integrity and independence are values that describe the DIICOT prosecutors’ activity, as the activity of all magistrates in Romania, underlining that these must be protected and promoted, because they are inherent values of the rule of law and of an European democratic society.

“Romania has come to a turning point and together we have to decide what path to follow from now on: the path of democracy, the rule of law and independent justice, or the path of corruption, lack of professionalism and institutional abuses,” Klaus Iohannis underlined.

DIICOT presents review for 2016: 13,168 closed cases in 2016 and 3,866 defendants sent to court

The Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) prosecutors closed a number of 13,168 cases in 2016, increasing by 12.53 percent compared to 2015, a number of 1,485 indictments being compiled, increasing by 28.46 percent compared to the previous year, a number of 3,866 defendants being sent to court, the activities review of the DIICOT for 2016, which was posted on the institution website reveals.

According to the activity report of the DIICOT, during 2016, the prosecutors solved 13,168 cases, increasing by 12.53 percent compared to 2015, when they solved 11,702 cases.

The number of unclosed cases, at the end of 2016 was 12,489, increasing by 20.98 percent compared to the same period of 2015, when a number of 10,323 cases were not closed.

In the cases instrumented last year by the DIICOT prosecutors a number of 15,279 persons were investigated, compared to 2015 when a number of 17,291 persons were investigated, which represents a decline by 11.64 percent.

Moreover, in 2016 a number of 1,485 indictments and guilt admission agreements were drawn up, growing by 28.46 percent compared to the previous year, when 1,156 indictments were made.

The average of closed cases per prosecutor with an indictment or a guilt admission agreement rose from 4.51 cases per prosecutor in 2015 to 6.08 causes per prosecutor in 2016, representing a growth of 34.81 percent last year.

In 2016, a number of 3,866 defendants were sent to court, compared to 2015 when 3,892 defendants were sent to court, which represents a decline by 0.67 percent.

According to the DIICOT’s activity report, in 2016, the number of cases closed by this prosecutorial structure was 25,657 cases, out of which 15,334 newly registered cases in the reference period, compared to 22,025 cases in 2015, of which 13,133 newly registered cases in 2015. Therefore it was established that in 2016, an addition of 3,632 closed cases, increasing by 16.49 percent and an addition of 2,201 newly registered cases, growing by 16.76 percent compared to 2015, were recorded.

The average of closed cases per prosecutor was 86.03 cases in 2015 compared to 105.15 cases per prosecutor in 2016, representing a growth by 22.22 percent in 2016.

The DIICOT recorded, in 2016, in the investigated cases, a decline of defendants who were acquitted by courts. Therefore in 2016, in 34 cases a number of 69 defendants were acquitted, compared to 38 cases in which 121 defendants were acquitted in 2015, which represents a decline by 10.52 of cases and a decrease by 42.97 of defendants who were acquitted.

Out of 69 defendants who were acquitted in 2016, 10 of them were placed under pre-trial arrest, in comparison to 2015, when out of 121 defendants who were acquitted, 24 of them were placed under pre-trial arrest, which represents a decline by 58.33 percent of acquitted defendants who were pre-trial arrested.

In 2016, in the cases investigated by the DIICOT it was decided that 6 cases will be finally returned, regarding 46 defendants, while in 2015 the final return was decided in 12 cases, regarding 79 defendants, which represents a decline by 50 percent regarding the returned cases and by 41.77 percent compared to the number of defendants of these cases.

RON 4.2 billion total value of liens placed in 2016

The total value of the liens placed in 2016 by the prosecutors of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) was RON 4,216,910.789 shows the report of activity of the DIICOT, published on Thursday on the website of the institution.

According to the activity report, the total damages caused by committing violations in the solved cases in 2016 by the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism, was RON 441,422.564 and EUR 37,116.224 (in total – approximately EUR 135,428.599), compared to RON 651,667.427 and EUR 27,696.393 (in total – approximately EUR 172,833.904) in 2015.

“The total value of the liens placed in the solved cases in 2016 was RON 209,037.298 (approximately EUR 46,556.191) compared to RON 525,868.002 (approximately EUR 117,119.822) in 2015. The total value of the liens during 2016 was RON 4,216,910.789”, the report shows.