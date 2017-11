President Iohannis attends “ Romania’s cities at 100 years since Greater Union” debate in Ploiesti

President Klaus Iohannis will attend the debate called “Romania’s cities at 100 years since the Greater Union” to be held in Ploiesti today.

“The debate takes place in the context in which we are about to enter the year of the Greater Union Centennial. It is an important occasion when we can draw the line, carry out an analysis in respect to the place where Romania is currently standing, in what development stage are Romania’s communities, but also an important occasion for those elected to inform citizens in respect to the prospects they have in mind regarding the development of rural and urban areas of Romania in the next period,” the presidential spokesperson Madalina Dobrovolschi announced last week.

The debate, which will be attended by local officials, representative of the academia, businessmen and people residing in Ploiesti, is organised by the local City Hall and Petrol and Gas University.