President Iohannis attends “Samuel von Brukenthal” class of 1997 reunion

President Klaus Iohannis on Friday attended a reunion in Sibiu of the class of 1997 graduates of the “Samuel von Brukenthal” Collegiate High School whom he taught and led as form master.

“A reunion full of emotions today in Sibiu with my former students of the “Samuel von Brukenthal” Collegiate High School, 20 years after graduation; I have met them with the same enthusiasm as when I was their form master and we remembered the special moments we spent together,” Iohannis wrote on Facebook.

He said that he had the opportunity to know this school in various situations.

“I was its student, I was its teacher, I was also a mayor, and from my position as President I think it is a privilege to attend such reunions. I am very glad that the school has managed to keep up a very good level,” Iohannis said in a speech to the reunion.