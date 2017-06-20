President Iohannis awarded with ‘St. George’ Order, dedicates it to highly valued Romania – Germany friendship

President Klaus Iohannis was presented on Tuesday in Berlin with the ‘Order of St. George’ by Professor Hans-Joachim Frey, Artistic Director of the SemperOpernball in Dresden.

“It is with great pleasure that I receive the ‘Order of St. George’ and I dedicate it to the Romanian – German friendship which we greatly appreciate. The name of the Order – ‘St. George’ – carries a special symbolism. It is related to the battle that we, the democratic states, are fighting in the current European and international context,” the head of the Romanian state said at the event held at the Embassy of Romania in Berlin.

According to Iohannis, solidarity and understanding are vital for the future of the European project.

”There is need for pragmatism and credibility. It is important that the European Union protects its values in a credible manner and finds the right way to be closer to its citizens. Europe represents democracy, pluralism, tolerance and diversity. All these are by no means a weakness and getting involved in their favor is something that needs to be done. Romania has proven that it is a predictable and trustworthy partner, as a full EU member for 10 years now, and as it duly fulfills its Euro-Atlantic obligations in terms of security and common defence,” said President Iohannis.

He remarked that in the context of the complex crises in the region, the Romania – Germany cooperation advanced to fresh dynamics.

“Today, together, we are more determined, stronger and more prepared than ever to engage into this partnership, for a prosperous, strong and secure European Union,” he said.

Prof. Hans-Joachim Frey, in his turn, pointed out that the Order was awarded to the head of the Romanian state in sign of appreciation for his contribution to the defence of common European values.

According to Hans-Joachim Frey, the SemperOpernball in Dresden has an old tradition, dating from 1925.

The ceremony to award the ‘Order of St. George’ to the President of Romania, which should have initially taken place on February 3 in Dresden, was postponed for well-grounded reasons, said ambassador of Romania to Germany Emil Hurezeanu.