President Iohannis congratulates Moldovan counterpart on Independence Day: Romania determined to back projects on improving Moldova citizens’ lives

President, Klaus Iohannis on Saturday sent a message to his Moldovan counterpart, Nicolae Timofti, on the anniversary of the Independence Day of the Republic of Moldova, in which he asserts the strong decision regarding the support of the projects for the improvement of the lives of this country’s citizens and the “fulfilment of their European destiny.”

At the 25th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Moldova, Iohannis sends his Moldovan counterpart and all the Moldovan citizens his sincere congratulations, wishes of health, prosperity and success.

“On this very anniversary moment, I feel a great pleasure to find the especially solid, ample character of our bilateral relationship, based on the community of language, culture and history. The open, constructive spirit we tackle the priorities of a concrete cooperation, alongside the pragmatic orientation to projects capable to answer the expectations of our citizens, as well as the constant support of Romania to the European aspirations of the Republic of Moldova, are arguments that make me look with confidence to the further development of the Strategic Partnership connecting our states,” adds president Iohannis.

The Republic of Moldova is celebrating on 27 August its National Day. On this very day, in 1991, when the former Soviet Union (USSR) was tearing apart, the Republic of Moldova became an independent state.

Romania reasserts support for Moldova’s European direction

Romania reasserts its full support for the European direction of the Republic of Moldova and the process of democratic reforms and of modernizing the state, in accordance with the expectations of its citizens, a release sent to Agerpres on Saturday by the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) reads.

On 27 August 25 years are celebrated since the Republic of Moldova has declared its independence. And on 29 August, Romania and the Republic of Moldova celebrate 25 years of diplomatic relationship.

“The privileged bilateral relationship, forged on a common identity heritage reconfirms the aspirations expressed 25 years ago and strengthened through the Joint Declaration on the Establishment of a Strategic Partnership between Romania and the Republic of Moldova for the European integration of Moldova. This settles the priorities of the bilateral relationship, starting from the joint objective of the full reintegration of the Republic of Moldova into the European family,” the MAE release stresses.