President Iohannis, PM Ciolos congratulate Timisoara for winning European Cultural Capital 2021 bid

Timisoara is a place of multiculturalism, of openness to everything new, and whose diversity gives it a special charm, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said after the city was designated yesterday European Culture Capital 2021.

“Congratulations to the city of Timisoara for its success! Winning the bid for European Culture Capital 2021 means a lot of work, strong will and dedication from local authorities and community alike. I remember dearly the experience of Sibiu in 2007. It was a year of triumph, and what is most important, Sibiu remained on Europe’s cultural stage and continues to attract new visitors. Timisoara is to me a city of freedom, youth, of memories from my military service, of 1989 when, following Timisoara’s example, I took to the streets. It’s a place of multiculturalism, of openness to everything new, whose diversity gives it a special charm. I am very happy that the City of Lights will make Romania shine even more in the world!” Iohannis wrote in a post on Facebook.

Timisoara was designated on Friday the Romanian European Culture Capital 2021.

The city was chosen by an international expert jury delegated by the European Commission. The final selection took place on Thursday and Friday, with Baia Mare, Bucharest, Cluj Napoca and Timisoara supporting their bids to the jury.

PM Ciolos: People of Timisoara will reach and even surpass standards set by Sibiu

Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos congratulated on Saturday the residents of Western Romanian city of Timisoara designated European Culture Capital 2021. He added that he offered the Cabinet’s support to the city’s mayor Nicolae Robu.

“The people of Timisoara showed over times that they have a fantastic free spirit, enviable entrepreneurial organization skills and an exemplary multicultural and inter-confessional attitude. I am sure that on this occasion too the people of Timisoara will gather around this common project, will gather their energy and creativity to reach and even surpass the standard Sibiu has set in 2007 in terms of Cultural projects,” Ciolos pointed out.

He also congratulated the people of Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca and Baia Mare for the bids that reached the final.