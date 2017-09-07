President Iohannis convenes CSAT next Thursday, to discuss Romania’s participation in NATO naval mission

President Klaus Iohannis has convened the Supreme Defence Council (CSAT) for 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 14, to discuss the Romanian Armed Forces contributing naval capabilities to a NATO mission, but also the national strategy for the prevention of WMD proliferation, Presidential Spokesperson Madalina Dobrovolschi announced.

The agenda of the meeting will include the Romanian Navy’s participation in a NATO-led mission in the second half of 2017, but also the national strategy for the prevention of WMD proliferation.

Dragnea: Acting DefMin to attend CSAT meeting, he has all competencies, he’s not an onlooker

On Thursday, PSD President Liviu Dragnea avoided setting a deadline on which the ruling coalition will nominate the future Defence Minister, stating that acting Defence Minister Marcel Ciolacu will take part in next week’s CSAT meeting because “he has all competencies” required by law and will not be “an onlooker.”

“We now have a Defence Minister. Don’t mix things up, the acting minister has absolutely all competencies. (…) An acting minister can take part [in CSAT meetings] too, don’t make the confusion of believing an acting minister is an onlooker there, he has all the competencies set by the Constitution and the law,” Dragnea said.

He stated this does not mean PSD will rapidly nominate a new minister, however the institution’s functioning is ensured at this moment.