President Iohannis: CSAT approves Romania’s targets for upcoming NATO Summit in Brussels

The Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) approved Romania’s goals for the NATO Summit in Brussels this May, President Klaus Iohannis announced.

“We approved Romania’s goals for the NATO Summit that will take place in Brussels this spring, most probably at the end of May. (…) Romania’s expectations are mainly related to the importance and solidity of the transatlantic relation being reaffirmed as a relation based on unity and solidarity among allies,” Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace after the CSAT meeting.

“Ministries, intel services with national security powers successfully accomplished missions in 2016”

Iohannis stated that the institutions with national security responsibilities have successfully accomplished their missions in 2016.

He specified that during the sitting, the participants analysed the activity of the Defence Ministry (MApN), the Internal Affairs Ministry (MAI), the Foreign Intelligence Service (SIE), the Protection and Guard Service (SPP) and the Special Telecommunications Service (STS) in 2016 and their main objectives for 2017.

“Considering the internal, international events, the institutions with national security powers have successfully accomplished their missions,” said Iohannis at the Cotroceni presidential Palace, after the CSAT meeting.

He added that the activity of the Cyber-security Operative Council and the National Cyber-security Incident Response Centre in 2016 and the priorities for 2017 were also surveyed.

President Iohannis mentioned that the CSAT Report on its 2016 activity was also scrutinised, adding that this document will be lodged to Parliament for approval.

“Army equipping program updated to include military technology manufacturing national companies”

The Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) approved on Tuesday an updated version of the Program for the Romanian Army’s transformation, development and equipping by 2026 and beyond, announced President Klaus Iohannis, who explained that as an effect of the implementation of this program, national companies may participate in the manufacturing of specific military hardware.

“Today we approved an updated version of the program, following the allocation of 2 pct of GDP to the Defence Ministry. The purpose of the program is to provide the capabilities the Army needs to protect national interests and fulfil our international commitments,” said the head of the state at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace after the CSAT sitting.

He underscored that the allocation of 2 pct of GDP to the Ministry of National Defence has a double impact on the country’s security, as it requires the updating and correlation of the measures for the modernization and equipping of the Romanian Army, while on the other hand it will help breathe new life in the industry of national defence, with beneficial effects on the combat capacity and on job creation.

“The implementation of the program, which was also updated in agreement with the NATO authorities, will pave the way to the initiation of the essential Army equipping programs and for the participation of national companies in the manufacturing of certain types of military hardware, such as: 8 x 8 and 4 x 4 armored vehicles, armored and soft-skin vehicles, multirole aircraft, command and control systems and corvettes,” Iohannis detailed.

Romania to contribute 120 troops to Poland-based battlegroup for NATO’s enhanced forward presence

Romania will contribute to the battlegroup stationed in Poland for ensuring NATO’s enhanced forward presence with a 120-strong unit and the related capabilities, President Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday.

“Beginning with 2017, our country will contribute a 120-strong company with the related capabilities, as we actually pledged at the NATO Summit in Warsaw in 2016. The role of this battlegroup is to help ensure security, complementing the national defence forces in crisis or conflict situations,” Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Palace.

He added that the decision on Romania’s participation in the battlegroup for NATO’s enhanced forward presence in Poland was approved on Friday after consultations with the CSAT members.

The President added Parliament was informed on the subject.