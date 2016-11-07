kasper_holten

President Iohannis decorates Covent Garden Director of Opera Holten

Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis on Monday signed a decree awarding a Faithful Service in rank of Commander to Director of Opera at the Covent Garden Royal Opera Kasper Holten (photo).

The Presidential Administration says the decoration was awarded as a token of high esteem for Holten’s constant support to the Romanian arts by remarkable contributions to the promotion of George Enescu’s works in the world as well as the promotion of Romania’s image, interests and culture in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The decoration was made on a proposal from Romania’s Foreign Minister Lazar Comanescu.

