President Iohannis, Denmark’s PM Rasmussen talk about European Council’s agenda

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday on the sidelines of the European Council in Brussels, had a bilateral meeting with the Danish Premier, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, at the latter’s request, a release of the Presidential Administration informs.

The talks were focused mainly on the current European Council’s agenda’s topics, as well as on aspects of the bilateral relationship between the two states. The two high officials have stressed the necessity of a tighter coordination between Romania and Denmark, aimed at a more efficient promotion of the joint interests at European level.

“Romania’s President emphasised our country’s active contribution to the reinvigoration efforts of the European project, based on an approach focused on the necessity of preserving European unity, solidarity and cohesion, of the European project’s fundamental principles and values. Likewise, president Klaus Iohannis reiterated the need to promoting further the joint objectives, capable to lead to a consolidated European Union, ready to successfully manage crises it is confronted with,” the release says.

As regards the foreign relations’ dimension, the two high dignitaries have stressed the importance of a strong transatlantic relationship.

Both sides have hailed the stage of cooperation between the two states, as regards the bilateral ties, and encouraged its strengthened continuation at all levels.

“Among other things, the sides agreed upon boosting judicial, police cooperation based on the principles of the European Union regarding the free movement,” the release concludes.