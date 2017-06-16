President Iohannis: Difficult situation on our hands. Visiting Luxembourg PM says return to political stability essential

President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday, at the beginning of his meeting with Luxembourg Premier Xavier Bettel, that Romania is facing a difficult situation, with Bettel underscoring in the given context that it is paramount for Romania to reach political stability as soon as possible.

“Welcome to Romania, to the Cotroceni Palace. It is a great pleasure to receive you today after our previous meeting at the European Council; I think the decision to pay an official visit to Romania is a good sign for our bilateral cooperation, and hopefully for European cooperation too. Welcome, although we currently have a difficult situation on our hands, you must know that you are very welcome,” said the head of the state.

Iohannis: I wait for crisis resolution

“Insofar as the institutional communication I currently have is concerned, I am awaiting for the crisis to be solved,” the head of state said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, before welcoming Prime Minister of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel.

The Luxembourg PM said that stability is important for Romania’s neighbors, the European family and investors as well.

As you said, my visit occurs in a difficult situation, but I hope that your country finds stability, which is highly important to your neighbors, the European family and – as Prime Minister [Grindeanu] remarked – to investors too. This is why it’s paramount that your country finds political stability very soon, Bettel said.

He added that bilateral meetings will strengthen the relations of the two countries.

As I said, it’s a pleasure for me to come, because many a time when you are in a family, you discuss everything and you know everything. I believe that bilateral meetings, the opportunity to visit Romania, will deepen our existing ties, said Bettel.

Luxembourg’s head of government already met with Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu.

On Saturday, President Iohannis and PM Bettel will attend in Sibiu the celebrations of the tenth anniversary of Luxembourg and Sibiu being named European Capitals of Culture. While in Sibiu, Iohannis and Bettel will attend the decoration of Director General of the local “Radu Stanca” Theatre House Constantin Chiriac and of Director General of the Municipal Theatre of Esch-sur-Alzette of Luxembourg Charles Muller, both hosted by the Sibiu City Hall. The two officials will also watch “Sefele” (The Female Bosses), a stage show by the Municipal Theatre of Esch-sur-Alzette of Luxembourg in collaboration with the “Radu Stanca” Theatre House of Sibiu.