President Iohannis, EduMin to attend CERN Romanian flag-raising ceremony in Geneva

President Klaus Iohannis will participate, on Monday, in Geneva, in the flag-raising ceremony of the Romanian flag following Romania’s accession to the European Organization for Nuclear Research – CERN.

Romania’s President will be accompanied by the Education Minister Mircea Dumitru and a delegation of Romanian researchers collaborating with CERN, as well as by two national olympians in Physics, a release remitted by the Presidential Administration on Sunday to Agerpres shows.

After the flag-raising ceremony, President Klaus Iohannis will hold discussions with the CERN leadership and will visit the main facilities at CERN.

Furthermore, the Romanian president will have a meeting with Romanian researchers working at CERN or collaborating in the Organization’s projects.

According to a press release of the Ministry of National Education and Scientific Research (MENCS), the event, which will also see the attendance of the President of the National Authority for Scientific Research, Mihai Dima, will take place at the CERN headquarters, starting with 10.50 EEST.

On July 17, 2016, Romania became the 22nd full member state of the CERN, the largest research center in the world on the matter of elementary particle physics.

At this moment, Romania is participating in 8 experiments taking place in 4 CERN facilities, through 2 institutions that are coordinating projects (The Horia Hulubei National Institute for Nuclear Physics and Engineering and the National Institute for Laser, Plasma and Radiation Physics), and 7 partner institutions. Nearly 100 Romanian specialists are working on CERN projects, their activity being highly appreciated.

Among the most recent and important national contributions to CERN projects, the Ministry of Education mentions the Romanian team’s contribution to the ATLAS experiment, which led to the greatest discovery of the start of the century – the Higgs boson.

During another large experiment, relating to the Large Hadron Collider – LHC, the Hadron Physics Department of the Horia Hulubei National Institute for Nuclear Physics proved itself by providing over 25 percent of the detectors used in the experiment, being the largest Romanian in-kind contribution to an international collaboration.