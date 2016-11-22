President Iohannis: Electoral campaign not that dynamic, political class needs to be reformed

President Klaus Iohannis believes the ongoing electoral campaign for the general election due 11 December “is not that dynamic”, adding that the absence of electoral activities shows that Romania needs a reform of the political class.

“The electoral campaign is not very dynamic and I believe that once again we could notice why we need a reform of the political class. We need new people, experienced people. I believe we could give them a chance. Maybe they had a weaker start and some better weeks will follow,” the president said.

He was asked what he thought about the fact that Liviu Dragnea said he was concerned about the “organization and coordination” of the parliamentary elections of 11 December.

“Even him?” said Iohannis smilingly, without adding further comment.

The head of state participated in a debate on the pharma market on Tuesday at the Antibiotice Iasi company, afterwards attending a debate on the new city of Iasi as major pole of technological growth of Romania.

“I don’t think that single person, be him President, can affect Romania-Moldova relations”

A single person, be him the President, cannot fundamentally affect the relation between Romania and the Republic of Moldova, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday, in Iasi.

Asked whether the announcement made by Igor Dodon on the possibility of signing an agreement with Russia will affect relations with Romania, Iohannis declared to journalists that there are still premises for a good collaboration between institutions from Romania and Republic of Moldova.

“I do not think that a single person, be him the President, can fundamentally affect the relations between Romania and the Republic of Moldova. We have a historical relation, an economic relation, cultural relations. I still believe that there are premises for a good collaboration between institutions from Romania and Republic of Moldova. There are all the chances for the Moldovan economy to grow and then Moldovans will truly feel what the closeness to Europe means”, the head of state said.

The head of state participated in the debate named “The new Iasi. The capital of Moldova – a major pole of technologic growth in Romania”.

Representatives of IT industry, university, students, as well representatives from local administration of Iasi attended the event.

Discussed during the debate were problems on city development around the concept of an IT industry pole, the IT situation from Iasi compared to other regions from the country, IT labor market and university offers, initiatives to further progress in the IT industry from Iasi, the potential of IT sphere to contribute in regional development and concrete solutions that IT industry can offer for the region’s development.