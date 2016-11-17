President Iohannis: EU is in complicated situation; my ambition is to find best solutions for Romania

President Klaus Iohannis said in Cluj on Thursday that the EU is in a complicated situation and that his concern is to find the best solutions for Romania.

“Over the past two years, I have given a lot of thought to EU-related matters. The EU is in a complicated situation and we all have to find solutions. My ambition is to find for Romania the best solutions possible,” Iohannis mentioned.

President Klaus Iohannis participated on Thursday in the debate “The European Union between disintegration and reform. Romania’s contribution to consolidating the European construction,” organised in Cluj-Napoca by the CITADEL think tank of the Babes-Bolyai University (UBB).

The debate, also attended by UBB rector, academician Ioan Aurel Pop, focused on assessing the topical problems the EU is confronted with and on presenting Romania’s vision on reforming the European project.

The debate was organised on the occasion of the International Students’ Day, marked on 17 November since 1941, under a decision of the International Council of Students organised in London to commemorate the 1939 demonstrations at the University in Prague against the German occupation of Czechoslovakia.

The CITADEL international reflection and analysis group was established in 2013, as an initiative of a group of young specialists in political sciences and international relations, European studies, American studies, cultural studies and international economy of the Faculty of European Studies of the Babes-Bolyai University.