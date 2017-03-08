President Iohannis: Future of European construction must be long-term planned, Romania wants to involve dearly

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday, upon welcoming a delegation of the Land of Hesse, headed by Norbert Kartmann, that he wants a unified European Union, whose future to be planned on long-term, a release by the Presidential Administration reads.

“As regards the future of Europe, Romania’s President reaffirmed the strong commitment of our country to contribute to the strengthening of the European project that is to avoid a multi-speed or on concentric circles’ evolution. At the same time, president Klaus Iohannis asserted that Romania wants a unified European Union, based on solidarity and a joint integration level, that is to be strong and open to all the Member States, necessary being the strengthening of the EU capacity to act not only as a relevant economic actor, but also as an important political actor in the international relationship. In the Romanian president’s point of view, the future of the European construction must be long-term planned, Romania – whose citizens are among the most pro-European – wishing to implicate dearly in this process,” says the release.

President Iohannis pleaded with arguments during the talks for drawing new German investments from Hesse federal Land, a preoccupation shared and fully sponsored, according to the release, by the German officials.

During the meeting, other topics were approached, such as migration, being stressed the importance of the EU – Turkey Agreement in this field, the relationship of the Union with Turkey, as well as the security in the region, where the Romanian president mentioned the decision to allocate 2 percent of Romania’s GDP to the defence sector, starting with 2017, as an “expression of the way Romania understands to assume its part of responsibility to ensure international security, within the NATO, and not only.”

As regards the domestic situation in Romania, “the German partners expressed their entire support for the continuation of the fight against corruption and the rule of law’s strengthening, as well as their special appreciation to the civic, deeply pro-European spirit recently expressed that could be considered a true example at European level,” the release adds.