President Iohannis, German FinMin Schauble hope CETA agreement is inked

President Klaus Iohannis welcomed on Wednesday the German Finance Minister, Wolfgang Schauble, with the two officials expressing hope that solutions will be identified for the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between the European Union and Canada to be inked and enforced as soon as possible, says a press release by the Presidential Administration.

The release reads that Minister Schauble underlined Romania’s remarkable economic achievements of late.

“Another topic referred to current European affairs, as the EU needs coherence and responsibility in economic policies in order to generate a solid, long-lasting economic growth. In this regard, the importance to bridge gaps among the EU member states was mentioned,” the release adds.

The two high-ranking officials also addressed current challenges the EU is facing, mainly the migrant crisis and Brexit, voicing confidence in the EU’s capacity to find the best solutions and formulas to strengthen the European project.

In this regard, President Iohannis stressed the need for public confidence in the European project’s viability to be regained through palpable results.

Iohannis and Schauble also tackled extending the European Fund for Strategic Investments, the so-called Juncker Plan, mentioning the need for a significant improvement, which will mean several investment projects for Central and Eastern Europe and for Romania, too. The Presidential Administration says particular emphasis was placed on the need for a more balanced distribution of the investment financing under this fund.