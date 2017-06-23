President Iohannis: Good meeting with President Macron. French President will be visiting Romania in the upcoming period

French President Emmanuel Macron will be visiting Romania in the upcoming period, representatives of the Presidential Administration told Agerpres on Friday.

President Iohannis met on Friday morning his French counterpart on the sidelines of the European Council summit in Brussels, taking the opportunity to invite Emmanuel Macron to come to Romania. The French head of state accepted and the details of the upcoming trip will be subsequently established, the cited sources said.

“I had a tranquil, bilateral first meeting with President Macron. In a short time, we tackled many important topics for us, about cooperation, both bilateral and in the European formats. We discussed about cooperation, for example on Schengen. We talked about the collaboration that we are preparing for the cultural season. We conversed about the heavily-talked-about directive on drafting off workers,” affirmed Iohannis who met with President macron Friday morning, on the sidelines of the European Council in Brussels.

At the same time, Iohannis specified that he agreed with Macron to work together to strengthen the European formats.

“We have agreed to work together in order to strengthen the European formats. We suggested, among other things, that the budget project for the Eurozone proposed by President Macron to be open for others as well, for example, us, not yet members of the Eurozone, but we have that objective and are interested in timely cooperating on this project. In a nutshell, a very good meeting,” Iohannis concluded.

Macron showed all openness regarding the posted workers’ topic, said Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis on Friday said in Brussels on the sidelines of the European Council that, at his meeting the other day with France’s President Emanuel Macron, he showed all openness regarding the posted workers’ topic.

When asked whether during their talk about the posted workers, Macron also mentioned Romania, Iohannis specified: “The talk on the posted workers was commenced by President Macron since he wishes to collaborate with us and I’ve shown all openness on this file. I believe it is very good for countries to work on this file that have this issue which they call ‘social dumping’ and we should all work together, as we often send workers there, so we must find solutions to satisfy all parties. There is no reason to beat around the bush and each and every one to preserve their stance. The matter should be talked about, negotiated, solved.”

The president said that the technical negotiation teams will establish the satisfactory solution for Romania as regards the posted workers, adding that each party should accept a compromise, like any negotiation is supposed to be, and then common positions can be found.