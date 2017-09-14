President Iohannis hands Romania’s flag to delegation to “Invictus Games Toronto 2017”

Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis handed, on Thursday, at the Cotroceni Palace, Romania’s flag to our country’s delegation who is to participate in the “Invictus Games Toronto 2017” sports competition.

The head of state revealed, on this occasion, that he welcomed with enthusiasm the news regarding Romania’s team participating in the Paralympic Games Invictus Games 2017, which are to be held in Toronto, Canada and he pointed out that the participants in the games are “the true winners of life.”

“I remember with great pleasure the “We plea for Invictus” fundraising campaign last year. I, myself, pleaded then, alongside our military heroes to endorse an initiative which, today, shows its results. You are the true winners of life and you give us all hope that trauma cannot put an end to the confidence in the future. For the backbone and active spirit that you proved, you have my full appreciation,” President Iohannis said.

According to the head of state, the example of interior strength which Romania’s team offers certainly has a significant impact over those who get to know the emotional stories of its members.

“The determination with which you overcome the inevitable fear of an uncertain future and managed not only to move forward with dignity, but to take on an important role in society it’s impressive. You came back to the fight, this time on the sports field. The participation in the “Invictus Team Romania- 2017″ project is a demonstration of your true champion spirit, who have overcome the toughest obstacle, and a beautiful proof of human solidarity. You are at you first participation, with a small delegation, but I know that you have big hearts and, through your exemplary behavior, you will show that the Romanian servicemen are not only very good professionals, but they also have the capacity to integrate themselves in the social and sports life of the North-Atlantic Alliance. You are sure to represent Romania with talent, professionalism and dignity to the Paralympic Games in Toronto, in all seven sports disciplines. Please count on our entire moral support! Be sure of our appreciation and gratitude for all the sacrifices you have made,” the President underscored.

The flag was handed by Klaus Iohannis to Major Laurentiu Serban, who is the team captain and Romania’s flag bearer.

“I and my comrades came to the Invictus project with enthusiasm, seriousness and determination, just like a couple of years back when we went on missions in international theaters of operations. I came with an open heart, thinking this is a challenge for us, but for Romania also. I have met here special people that we feel near and whom we made a real team with – I refer here to my injured colleagues, the project’s coordinating team, ahead with the SMG [Chief of General Staff], coaches, the leadership of the Army’s Steaua Sports Club, the leadership of the MApN [National Defence Ministry] and you, Mr President Klaus Iohannis, because you pleaded for Invictus. And you gesture animates us. I’ve fully felt the civil society’s solidarity and the constant effort of NGOs. (…) Last but not least, military and civil mass media are next to us. (…) We thank all those who reunited their energies around this inspired project and we promise them, although we have one of the smallest teams, and we are at our first participation, that we will represent the Army and our country with devotion, just like we did in the theaters of operations,” Laurentiu Serban stated.

He also promised that Romania’s team will do everything in their power so that the flag that they received from the president wave on the masts at the award ceremonies at the end of the Invictus games.

The ceremony was also attended by Secretary of State with the MApN Mircea Dusa, Chief of Romania’s General Staff Nicolae Ciuca and representatives of MApN.