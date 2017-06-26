President Iohannis: I accept Mihai Tudose as appointed Premier

On Monday evening, an hour after concluding his consultations with the parliamentary parties on the appointment of a new Premier, President Iohannis gave a statement at the Cotroceni Palace, announcing he has accepted the PSD-ALDE ruling coalition’s proposal to appoint Mihai Tudose as future Premier.

“The consultations I’ve had with the representatives of the parliamentary parties have concluded. PSD and ALDE claim they continue to hold the majority in Parliament, they showed up together and they forwarded a nomination – Mr Tudose. The Opposition parties did not have concrete proposals and the talks revealed there is apparently no political agreement between Opposition parties.

“On the other hand, this crisis gravely damages Romania, the economy, Romania’s image in the world.

“My opinion is that an end should be put to this crisis as fast as possible. We must have, as fast as possible, a Government that would solve the problems,” Iohannis stated.

“Taking all of this into account, and considering that a new Government is needed, I hereby appoint Mr Tudose as Premier, in order for him to form the Government and to go before Parliament with a new Government,” Klaus Iohannis announced.

His suggestion for parliamentary parties was for them to outline a timetable that would allow the procedure to be finalised later this week.

