President Iohannis: I discussed with Kovesi alleged plagiarism; General Prosecutor’s Office must solve case quickly

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that he discussed with the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) prosecutor-in-chief Laura Codruta Kovesi (photo) about the alleged plagiarism in the case of her doctoral degree thesis, showing that he does not have reasons of concern and that the General Prosecutor’s Office must solve this case very quickly.

“I have discussed briefly with Mrs Kovesi, however I don’t believe there is anything special to communicate here. I asked her how she sees those accusations, she reiterated that she does not feel guilty of anything and then I left quite clarified with this discussion,” the head of state said.

He pointed out that the General Prosecutor’s Office must solve this case very quickly.

“In this matter I had a talk with the Prosecutor General whom I asked, in virtue of his capacity, to take care that this investigation be done with expedience,” Iohannis underscored.

The head of state maintained he did not discuss about the report on the DNA Chief Prosecutor’s doctoral degree thesis.

“We did not discuss such details. It is for others to clarify this matter,” he showed.

Asked if Laura Codruta Kovesi should resign from the office of DNA prosecutor-in-chief, Iohannis replied: “I don’t think we should talk about a resignation as long as at least for now there is no indication that she plagiarized. Of course, if things take a different turn, the discussion can be reopened, but for now I don’t have any reasons of concern.”

Asked about ex-president Traian Basescu’s statements according to which Laura Codruta Kovesi has allegedly threatened to arrest Government members in case the investigation into her doctoral degree thesis resumes, Iohannis said: “Do you want me to readdress [Traian Basescu’s] election fantasies. I have never heard anything in this respect and I find it completely implausible.”

A week ago, MP Sebastian Ghita denounced himself at the General Prosecutor’s Office for allegedly taking part, in 2012, in the falsification of a report on Laura Codruta Kovesi’s doctoral thesis, in the sense of making sure the report concluded the thesis had not been plagiarised.

“Some state officials and I took part in falsifying the report. I have data and information I want to bring to the attention of the prosecutors. We did that at the time in order to protect her, because at that moment we all thought she was doing Romania good,” Sebastian Ghita said.

The MP also claimed that the DNA Chief Prosecutor knew at the time about the falsification of the report on her doctoral thesis.

The High Court’s Prosecutor’s Office has started a criminal investigation, “in rem,” into instigating forgery in this case.

Ex-President Traian Basescu stated on Romania TV on Tuesday that as early as 2014 he had information, but no proof, concerning possible plagiarism committed by Codruta Kovesi in her doctoral thesis, plagiarism that was allegedly covered up by Sebastian Ghita and Mihnea Costoiu. Basescu also stated that this year the current DNA Chief Prosecutor threatened to arrest a state official if the plagiarism case is reopened.

Public Ministry: General Prosecutor doesn’t receive indications on how to solve cases

General Prosecutor Augustin Lazar does not receive indications on how to solve cases handled by the High Court of Justice’s Prosecutor’s Office, prosecutor Ramona Bulcu, head of the Public Ministry’s Information and Public Relations Office, told News.ro.

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Wednesday evening that the High Court’s Prosecutor’s Office should solve “very quickly” the case concerning plagiarism accusations levied against Laura Codruta Kovesi, pointing out that he asked the General Prosecutor “to make sure these investigations are carried out expeditiously.”

“The General Prosecutor’s Office has to solve this case very quickly and I’ve asked him to make sure these investigations are carried out expeditiously,” Iohannis said after also revealing that he talked with Kovesi about the plagiarism accusations and he does not believe there is a reason for her to resign but this can be reconsidered if things take a different turn.

“The General Prosecutor says the talks took place in an official context dealing with the Public Ministry’s resources and objectives, this was the topic of the conversation, so that there would be a balance between resources and objectives so that the cases which are under intense media scrutiny could be solved expeditiously, especially those under the focus of the public opinion, such as this one but also others, which have to be solved within reasonable deadlines, precisely because a balance has to be maintained and we have to see whether we have resources,” prosecutor Ramona Bulcu told News.ro.

“This was the context of the discussion, as relayed by the General Prosecutor. He does not receive phone calls and he never received a phone call telling him he should solve with priority or expeditiously a precise case,” Ramona Bulcu pointed out.

Superior Magistracy Council (CSM) Chairman Mircea Aron told Digi24 on Wednesday that he does not believe President Klaus Iohannis exceeded his prerogatives when asking the General Prosecutor to expedite the solving of the case concerning plagiarism accusations levied against DNA Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi.

“The serving of justice entails expedience. I don’t believe it to be an exaggeration when the President asked for this to be done expeditiously. He has the role of mediator,” judge Mircea Aron told Digi24.

Mihnea Costoiu, heard at General Prosecutor’s Office

Bucharest Polytechnics University Rector Mihnea Costoiu was summoned for hearings at the General Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday. The former delegated minister for higher education is a witness in the case concerning the report on DNA Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi’s doctoral thesis.

“I won’t make any comments as long as an investigation is ongoing,” Mihnea Costoiu told News.ro.

Union of Judges: If it concerns precise cases, Iohannis’s demand on General Prosecutor is absolutely unnatural

Referring to the Head of State’s request for the solving of cases to be expedited, Dana Garbovan, President of the National Union of Romanian Judges (UNJR), stated “if he is talking about precise cases, it’s absolutely unnatural.”

“If he is talking about precise cases, in our point of view it’s absolutely unnatural and shows exactly a mistaken understanding of the way the Executive and the other branches of government relate to prosecutors. And here I’ll digress because during the previous meeting we had the surprise of finding out that the Labour Minister was saying “I was expecting the General Prosecutor to call me,” true, on an administrative issue. This shows there is the need to separate the political side, which includes the President and the Justice Minister, from the level of appointments made at the helm of Prosecutor’s Office structures, in order to have a clear separation of powers. Otherwise we end up seeing that the President, the Prime Minister or the Justice Minister consider it legitimate to call prosecutors to account for the investigations,” UNJR President Dana Garbovan stated.

On Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis explained the context of his talk with General Prosecutor Augustin Lazar, stating that he asked for measures to be taken in order for investigations to be expedited in all cases, the guilty punished or the “comical denunciations” dismissed.

“I had a meeting with the General Prosecutor here in Cotroceni and I asked him to take all measures possible in order to introduce more expediency in the carrying out of investigations. It’s very simple, you see we have old cases, some extremely old, I have in mind the Miners’ Riots case, the Revolution case. It’s unacceptable to sit and not know what happened at the Revolution, who was guilty, what happened at the Miners’ Riots, who are the guilty persons,” President Klaus Iohannis stated when asked to explain the context in which he met the General Prosecutor following his statements on Wednesday about the case concerning MP Sebastian Ghita denunciation regarding the doctoral thesis of DNA Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi.

Klaus Iohannis stated that the Revolution and Miners’ Riots cases have to be solved and those guilty should be held accountable.

“And when I talk about guilty persons I’m talking about people who broke the law, not about historic guilt. This isn’t the historians’ job for the time being. For the time being, the Revolution case and the Miners’ Riots case are the prosecutors’ job, and who erred will pay,” Iohannis said.

He emphasised he asked the prosecutor to take the measures that can be taken in order to send the case files to court.

“But in a wider context I asked him to take the measures that can be taken, of course, in order to expedite the investigations, in order to send the case files to court when prosecutors ascertain that the law was broken, and where they ascertain the law was not broken, that it’s about comical denunciations, in that case they should immediately restore the reputation of the person accused,” the President said.

Iohannis did not want to reveal when he met the General Prosecutor.

In his turn, the General Prosecutor’s Office pointed out that the talks with the Head of State focused on the Public Ministry’s resources and objectives.

“The discussion took place in an official context and dealt with the Public Ministry’s resources and objectives so that there would be a balance between resources and objectives so that the cases which are under intense media scrutiny could be solved expeditiously, especially those under the focus of the public opinion, such as this one the President mentioned, but also others, which have to be solved within reasonable deadlines, precisely because a balance has to be maintained and we have to see whether we have the necessary resources. The General Prosecutor also pointed out he did not receive phone calls telling him he should solve with priority or expeditiously this or that case,” prosecutor Ramona Bulcu, head of the Public Ministry’s Information and Public Relations Office, stated for Mediafax.